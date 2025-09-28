After Mount Everest & Kanchenjunga, Satara Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite Conquers Mount Manaslu - PHOTOS | Sourced

Satara: Mountaineer Priyanka Mangesh Mohite from Satara recently hoisted the Indian national flag on Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain peak in the world. It took Priyanka a grueling 16 hours to set foot on Mount Manaslu, which stands at an altitude of approximately 8,163 meters.

Following her success, her father, Mangesh Mohite, stated that this moment carved into the vast heart of the Himalayas is not just a victory, but a symbol of perseverance, determination, and unceasing passion.

On September 22, the day of Ghatasthapana (beginning of Navratri), Priyanka, along with her colleague Aang Dawa Sherpa, began her ascent to conquer Mount Manaslu at 9:15 AM. After a grueling 16 hours of relentless effort, her joy knew no bounds as she reached the summit of Manaslu.

While Manaslu is a new chapter in her journey, her father, Mangesh Mohite, mentioned that Priyanka has previously summited five peaks above 8,000 meters.

Mangesh Mohite said, "Priyanka has previously hoisted the national flag on the world's highest peak, Mount Everest; the third-highest, Kanchenjunga; the fourth-highest, Lhotse; the fifth-highest, Makalu; and the tenth-highest, Annapurna."

He added that Priyanka's performance in mountaineering has only escalated even after her marriage, emphasizing that the family support she receives has been invaluable.

"Our family, along with the people of Satara, are always proud of her success. There is no greater joy than this. In the near future, she is preparing to conquer the seventh-highest Dhaulagiri (Nepal), the sixth-highest Cho Oyu (China), and the fourteenth-highest Shishapangma (Tibet)," Mangesh Mohite clarified.

Sanjay Amrutkar, her mentor from Nashik, reacted by saying that Priyanka Mohite's success in scaling Mount Manaslu is not merely a personal victory but an inspiration for every Indian youth to strive for the peaks of their dreams.