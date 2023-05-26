 ABVP's NEC Meet in Pune: Ex-Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane attends event; Fadnavis raises concerns over 'urban naxals'
ABVP's NEC Meet in Pune: Ex-Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane attends event; Fadnavis raises concerns over 'urban naxals'

Fadnavis emphasized that these ideological elements pose a serious challenge to the existing system, rejecting constitutional values and disrupting harmony within the country.

Updated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
ABVP's NEC Meet in Pune: Ex-Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane attends event; Fadnavis raises concerns over 'urban naxals'

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday raised concerns over the increasing influence of Urban Naxalites on the youth in India at the National Executive Council meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is being held in Pune.

Former Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane was also present during the occasion as a special guest.

During his speech, Fadnavis highlighted the growing threat of Urban Naxalism and its impact on the nation's youth.

Urban Naxalism, challenges the existing system: Fadnavis

He said, "Urban Naxalism, challenges the existing system and seeks to disrupt the harmony within the nation. It has been observed that these ideological elements reject constitutional values and disregard the established framework of the country. Their infiltration into campuses and knowledge centres poses a serious threat to the integrity of the educational system."

He emphasized the urgency to counter the individuals who propagate divisive ideologies and pollute the minds of the youth.

They sow seeds of dissent: Fadnavis

He added that while ABVP volunteers have achieved success in fighting against Maoism in India, the emergence of Urban Naxalism poses a new and significant challenge.

"These individuals not only undermine the cultural fabric of the nation but also actively work to sow seeds of dissent against the established system. It is crucial for the youth, who are the future of the country, to prioritize societal well-being and uphold the values that form the foundation of India's civilization," he added.

