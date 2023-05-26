Pune: Kesarkar pitches for social service for nation-building through NSS |

The State Level National Service Scheme (NSS) Program Officers Convention was recently launched in Pune. The convention was organized by the National Service Scheme on Friday.

Delegates, including Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Cabinet Minister for School Education & Marathi Language Deepak Kesarkar, Secretary of School Education Sanjay Kumar, and Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Karbhari Kale, graced the event.

During the event, Kesarkar emphasized the significance of NSS in engaging the youth in social service to contribute to nation-building. He underscored the role of education in fostering leadership skills across various domains. Patil encouraged NSS coordinators to actively participate in constructive work by reviewing past initiatives and setting future directions, aiming to enhance the impact of their endeavors.

Additionally, the event marked the launch of the curtain-raiser program for the 4th Education Working Group (EdWG) and Panchprana: Youth Dialogue, which were jointly organized by the Department of Higher and Technical Education and Savitribai Phule Pune University. This curtain-raiser program served as a prelude to the upcoming 4th Education Working Group Meeting scheduled for June 20 to 21, followed by the Education Ministers Meeting on June 22.

उच्च व तंत्र शिक्षण विभाग, राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना आणि सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठ यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने आयोजित राज्यस्तरीय राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अधिवेशनाचे उद्घाटन केले. 5 लाख 13 हजार विद्यार्थी राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजनेत सहभागी झाले आहेत. यात आणखी 1 लाख… pic.twitter.com/CNfshDsiiZ — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) May 26, 2023

Lightening the load on tender backs

In a review meeting held in Pune on Friday for various departments under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar suggested a practical solution to reduce the weight of students' schoolbags. He proposed that textbooks for students in grades 5 to 8 should be divided into four integrated parts, with each lesson containing blank pages.

Minister Kesarkar emphasized that students should not be required to carry separate notebooks for each subject, as they could utilize the pages provided within the textbooks. Additionally, he also suggested providing drinking water facilities in schools would alleviate the burden on students' bags. He also emphasized the importance of teachers reviewing students' written work.