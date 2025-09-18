 Abduction Case: Puja Khedkar’s Father Flees In Taxi, Mother Still Absconding; Police Search Baner Home Again
Pune’s Chaturshringi Police and Navi Mumbai Police visited again in search of Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar and father Dilip Khedkar.

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Abduction Case: Puja Khedkar's Father Flees In Taxi, Mother Still Absconding; Police Search Baner Home Again

Dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family is on the run after a case of abduction from Navi Mumbai came to light on Tuesday. Pune’s Chaturshringi Police and Navi Mumbai Police visited again in search of Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar and father Dilip Khedkar. 

Senior inspector Uttam Bhajnawale of Chaturshringi police speaking to the Free Press Journal said, a dedicated team have given it to Rabale police for help. As of now, from Khedkar's family, no one is present at Khedkar's Bungalow in Baner. The Rabale police have stayed in Pune as part of the investigation. 

According to the sources regarding the incident, Dilip Khedkar fled from the taxi and is trying to contact his lawyer for anticipatory bail in the matter to evade his arrest.

The Navi Mumbai team has informed that efforts are being made to track Dilip Khedkar and his security guard, Salunkhe. Moreover, Manorama Khedkar, Puja’s mother, is also on the radar, who obstructed the police in government work. 

Khedkar's family have switched off their mobile phones and has not made any online transactions to evade the location. 

What was the matter? 

Puja's parents and the security guard booked by Rabale police over the alleged abduction of the truck cleaner Prahlad Kumar, 22, on September 13 at Mulund-Airoli Road, after Khedkar’s Range Rover car got scratches, following verbal skirmishes, Kumar was forcefully taken into their car to Pune at their residence in Baner. 

Regarding the matter, Pune police filed a separate FIR for allegedly obstructing the police team from entering their residence.

