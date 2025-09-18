Pune: Man Assaulted By Three Sex Workers In Budhwar Peth Over Payment Dispute | Anand Chaini (File Photo)

A 39-year-old man was beaten by three sex workers in Pune's Budhwar Peth area over a dispute after he failed to make an online payment to them. The incident took place on the night of September 12.

Following the incident, the victim filed a police complaint at the Faraskhana Police Station. Regarding the matter, a case has been registered against the three sex workers.

According to police, the complainant had gone to meet a sex worker identified as Tamanna Shahrukh Mulana (32). After the meeting, when the complainant attempted to pay her through an online app, he forgot the password and was unable to complete the transaction. The victim did not have cash with him either, nor was he in a position to call anyone for money.

Angered by this, Tamanna began abusing him, and soon after, two other women, Tanuja Hakim Ali Moulla (34) and Sonia Gulam Shaikh (32), joined her. The altercation turned violent, and they started assaulting the victim.

Prashant Bhasme, Senior Police Inspector of Faraskhana Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said a case has been registered against all three accused women, and further investigation is underway. Accordingly, action will be taken.