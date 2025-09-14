97 Per Cent Teachers Fail Maharashtra TET In Jalgaon (Representative Pic) | PTI

The results of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council have been announced, and the results of Jalgaon district are very shocking, as 97 per cent of teachers have failed.

This exam is mandatory for teachers of 6th to 8th standard. Therefore, working teachers with D. Ed. and B. Ed. qualifications had given this exam.

8942 teachers from Jalgaon district had appeared in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council.

Out of these, only 249 teachers were able to pass the exam. The district's result of only 3 per cent has shaken the education sector, and there is an atmosphere of concern in the sector. Today, government jobs are given priority in job applications.

If there is no job anywhere else, the unemployed choose the education sector as the last option. Even if you are not qualified, you can get a teaching job by paying Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

This is resulting in a decline in the quality of education. Although the state government has welcomed the introduction of the Teacher Eligibility Test, it is expected that those who are not qualified will be thrown out. This result has revealed the educational face of the district.