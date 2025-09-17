 15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePune15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

At least 15 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Mumbai–Nashik–Agra highway near Raigad Nagar around 4.45 pm on Monday.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar |

At least 15 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Mumbai–Nashik–Agra highway near Raigad Nagar around 4.45 pm on Monday. 

The bus (MH 20 CT 5663), travelling from Chalisgaon to Panvel with 40–45 passengers on board, rammed into an unidentified vehicle from behind. The injured were rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital with the help of an ambulance from Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya Sansthan. 

Those injured include Rama Sakharam Gawade (77), Fakira Khel Chand Pardeshi (76), Shobhabai Barku Khaire (75), Sumanbai Nimba Koshti (65), Barku Laxman Patil (52), Mumbra Bhika Koshti (75), Devkabai Rama Kavade (55), Vimalbai Baburao Patil (71), Shivaji Prahlad Chavan (61), Arunabai Shivaji Chavan (46) and bus driver Santosh Vilas Deshmukh. Others sustained minor injuries and are under treatment. 

The driver, Deshmukh, is in critical condition. Another driver, Nivrutti Gund, assisted passengers by arranging an autorickshaw at Gonde Phata. 

FPJ Shorts
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation
Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Forest Department Recommends Immediate Halt To Riverfront Development Near...
article-image

The crash caused a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, while passengers alleged it may have resulted from overspeeding and potholes on the road. Doctors are monitoring the injured, and further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based...

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based...

Super 50 Initiative: Six Rural Students From Nashik Selected For NASA Visit

Super 50 Initiative: Six Rural Students From Nashik Selected For NASA Visit

Nashik Call Centre Scam: CBI Finds Accused Bribed Officials To Target UK Citizens

Nashik Call Centre Scam: CBI Finds Accused Bribed Officials To Target UK Citizens

Kolhapur Video: Rare Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born In Banage Village Surprises Locals

Kolhapur Video: Rare Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born In Banage Village Surprises Locals