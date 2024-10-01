 10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePune10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5

10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5

The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m., with Dr Karan Singh, Senior Scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, and world-renowned scientist Dr. Vijay Bhatkar in attendance. The closing ceremony will take place on October 5 at 4:30 p.m., featuring the Governor of Kerala, Dr Arif Mohammad Khan.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5 |

The 10th World Parliament of Science, Religion/Spirituality, and Philosophy is being organised by MIT World Peace University from October 3 to 5, coinciding with Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m., with Dr Karan Singh, Senior Scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, and world-renowned scientist Dr. Vijay Bhatkar in attendance. The closing ceremony will take place on October 5 at 4:30 p.m., featuring the Governor of Kerala, Dr Arif Mohammad Khan.

This information was shared by the founder president of MIT World Peace University, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Vice-Chancellor of MIT WPU Dr RM Chitnis, and the conference's chief coordinator, Dr Milind Pandey, during a press conference. Former Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University Dr SN Pathan, former Director of Doordarshan Mukesh Sharma, and Dr Sanjay Upadhyay were also present.

Read Also
Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day
article-image

The conference will include knowledge sessions on various topics, focusing on the role of political leaders in promoting a "Culture of Peace," the importance of establishing harmony between science, spirituality, and philosophy, and the need for a value-based universal education system.

FPJ Shorts
BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh
BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here
Mumbai: MMMOCL Announces Extension Of Metro Train Services During Navratri; 12 Extra Trips Daily
Mumbai: MMMOCL Announces Extension Of Metro Train Services During Navratri; 12 Extra Trips Daily
Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'
Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'

On the eve of the World Conference, on October 2, full-length statues of Prophet Zarathushtra, the founder of Zoroastrianism, and Hiuen Tsang, the Chinese traveler who introduced India to the world in the 7th century, will be installed. Dignitaries from India’s Parsi community and officials from the Chinese Embassy in Delhi will be present for this occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5

10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5

VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count...

Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count...

Good News For Punekars: Direct Flights To Bhopal, Indore Starting October 27 From Pune Airport

Good News For Punekars: Direct Flights To Bhopal, Indore Starting October 27 From Pune Airport

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements