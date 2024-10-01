10th World Parliament of Science, Religion, and Philosophy to be Held in Pune from October 3 to 5 |

The 10th World Parliament of Science, Religion/Spirituality, and Philosophy is being organised by MIT World Peace University from October 3 to 5, coinciding with Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m., with Dr Karan Singh, Senior Scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, and world-renowned scientist Dr. Vijay Bhatkar in attendance. The closing ceremony will take place on October 5 at 4:30 p.m., featuring the Governor of Kerala, Dr Arif Mohammad Khan.

This information was shared by the founder president of MIT World Peace University, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Vice-Chancellor of MIT WPU Dr RM Chitnis, and the conference's chief coordinator, Dr Milind Pandey, during a press conference. Former Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University Dr SN Pathan, former Director of Doordarshan Mukesh Sharma, and Dr Sanjay Upadhyay were also present.

The conference will include knowledge sessions on various topics, focusing on the role of political leaders in promoting a "Culture of Peace," the importance of establishing harmony between science, spirituality, and philosophy, and the need for a value-based universal education system.

On the eve of the World Conference, on October 2, full-length statues of Prophet Zarathushtra, the founder of Zoroastrianism, and Hiuen Tsang, the Chinese traveler who introduced India to the world in the 7th century, will be installed. Dignitaries from India’s Parsi community and officials from the Chinese Embassy in Delhi will be present for this occasion.