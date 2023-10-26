Uttarakhand Govt Signs MoUs Worth ₹10,150 Crore With Healthcare Industry In Presence Of CM Dhami

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the road show organized in Chennai on Thursday regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand on 08 and 09 December. During this period, Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with investors from various sectors. Along with Chief Minister Shri Dhami, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna also participated in the Chennai Road Show.

MoUs worth Rs 10150 crore were signed in Chennai Road Show

Investment MoUs worth Rs 10150 crore were signed by the state government with various industrial groups in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Chennai Road Show. Which mainly includes various industries related to healthcare, pharma, energy sector. The MoUs signed in the first session today in Chennai include MoU of Rs 1000 crore with July Ventures for startup and equvator, Rs 1000 crore with Kshana Group for investment in health care sector, Rs 600 crore with SRM University for investment in higher education, Heliport and MoUs worth Rs 500 crore were signed with Refex Group in the energy sector, Rs 250 crore with Enfla Movi Group for Aroma Park, Rs 100 crore with Miltex Group for investment in the tourism sector. In the second session, MoUs worth Rs 1 thousand crore, Apollo Hospital 500 crore, Craft Smith India Rs 1 thousand crore, Infinity Global Rs 4 thousand crore and TPCI worth Rs 200 crore were signed in the second session.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami invited investors from various groups who had come to the road show organized in Chennai, for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun on 8 and 9 December 2023. He said that Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are spiritually connected. Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand are world famous. He said that Lord Shiva is present in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand and Tamil Sangamam will be taken forward.

The Chief Minister said that apart from being a world class tourist destination, there is immense potential for investment in many sectors like food processing, auto component manufacturing, education and health in Uttarakhand . The state of Uttarakhand is being made proactive and investment friendly with the basic mantra of Peace to Prosperity.

For this, excellent human resource , better infrastructure facilities, peaceful environment and transparent incentive policies have been implimented by the government. He said that the state government has included the traditional sectors of the state like tourism, AYUSH, wellness, food processing, auto mobiles, pharma as well as alternative energy and information and science technology as focus sectors. The Chief Minister said that the road shows organized so far have been receiving very positive response from investors from within the country and abroad. He said that only by building strong relationships and establishing partnerships with the private sector, we can move forward rapidly in the direction of economic progress and creation of employment opportunities in the state, that is why the state government in Uttarakhand has established better relations with industries. Top priority has been given to enhancing relations and coordination. The Chief Minister said that more than 30 policies have been amended in the last few months to make the state investor friendly.

The Chief Minister said that the theme of the Global Investor Summit has been kept as “Peace to Prosperity”.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Shri Satpal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna also informed the investors about the investment possibilities in the state.

Secretary in the program Shri R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Sachin Kurve, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Director General Industries Shri Rohit Meena and investors from various sectors were present.

