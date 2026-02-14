 Green Gram Panchayat: Ruighar & Bopdari Embrace Clean Energy & Community Development
Ruighar and Bopdari, remote villages on the Maharashtra–Gujarat border, faced water, electricity, and livelihood challenges. On Feb 14, the Rotary Club of Bombay, Sumitomo Chemical, and Chirag Foundation launched the Integrated Village Development Program, bringing solar power, lift irrigation, school upgrades, and agricultural support to 1,550 residents, creating a sustainable, green future.

Ruighar and Bopdari Gram Panchayat faced acute deficits in electricity and water access, a high incidence of waterborne diseases, and a total reliance on monsoon-dependent agriculture. The gram panchayat’s remote location at the Maharashtra–Gujarat border further exacerbated these challenges, restricting access to essential services, healthcare facilities, and markets.

Together, these interlinked constraints perpetuated a cycle of poverty and vulnerability, undermining livelihoods and long-term sustainable development.

On February 14, a day that reminds us of both love for humanity and sacrifice for the nation, the Rotary Club of Bombay supported by Sumitomo Chemical and implementation partner Chirag Rural Development Foundation, marked a new milestone. Said President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Bombay Manish Reshamwala, " Ruighar and Bopdari in Jawhar, Palghar, Maharashtra, will experience a complete transformation with the inauguration of the Integrated Village Development Program. 310 families and rural citizens will have solar support at home, in the school and anganwadis, and their village streets will be brighter and safer with solar street lights.

A 7.5 HP solar lift irrigation system in Ruighar and a 10 HP system in Bopdari will bring water to over 43 acres of farmlands in the first cropping cycle, and these will ensure income and nourishment all year round. The agricultural training by experts and suggestions for cash crops combined with financial support to farmers for seeds, has resulted in these villagers planting chilli across their farms which will get them a quick harvest and income. Each of the 43 farmers received 10 mango saplings each, that will assure them of future incomes.

We are confident that this intervention will transform the socio economic landscape of Ruighar & Bopdari sustainably, enabling villagers to be stakeholders in their own development. I thank Preeti Mehta and Sumitomo for their commitment to such good causes." Adds Pratibha Pai Founder Chirag Rural Development Foundation, "What is unique about this is the fact that through other matching donors, the entire gram panchayat of Ruighar-Bopdari will be powered by solar power, making this a “Green Gram Panchayat”.

This initiative stands as a tribute to unity, service and hope, building futures rooted in sustainability and dignity.

INTERVENTIONS:

1. 7.5 Hp Solar lift irrigation system in Ruighar &amp; 10 HP in Bopdari

2. 43 farmers will benefit with water for year-round agriculture, preventing forced

migration

3. 15 solar street lights will brighten rural pathways, making it safe for women,

children in particular to be outdoors post sunset

4. 310 homes received home lighting solutions and water filters

5. 1 school and 2 anganwadis recd solar support, Smart TV, learning tools, library and sports equipment

IMPACT:

22.43 KW of solar power installed, helping generate 40,307 KW of clean energy annually, and avoiding 40,307 KW of carbon emissions per year

430 trees planted – afforestation

1872 trees saved due to use of solar installation

1550 rural citizens impacted

1 school and 2 anganwadis electrified with solar and equipped for engaged learning.

