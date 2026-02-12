 Shringar House Of Mangalsutra's PAT Jumps 134% To ₹30.1 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Soars 68% YoY To ₹658.9 Crore
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd (SHOML) reported a 134.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 30.1 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 68.4 percent to Rupees 658.9 crore. The sharp uptrend from Rupees 12.9 crore profit in Q3 FY25 reflects strong festive demand and favorable gold price movements.

Mumbai: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited recorded robust growth in Q3 FY26, driven by surging domestic demand and a favorable gold pricing environment. Revenue jumped to Rupees 658.9 crore, up from Rupees 391.3 crore in Q3 FY25 — a 68.4 percent YoY rise. Net profit more than doubled to Rupees 30.1 crore from Rupees 12.9 crore. Gross profit reached Rupees 54.7 crore, up 111.4 percent YoY, supported by expanding margins and cost optimization initiatives.

Sequential growth builds on operational leverage

While quarter-on-quarter figures were not disclosed, margin expansion signals operational efficiencies. EBITDA rose 105.8 percent YoY to Rupees 40.2 crore with EBITDA margin improving by 111 bps to 6.1 percent. Gross margins also climbed by 169 bps to 8.3 percent. Management attributed the jump in profitability to lower employee costs, higher gold prices, and improved operating leverage across functions. PAT margin rose to 4.6 percent, up from 3.3 percent last year.

Management Commentary/Key Drivers

Chairman and MD Mr. Chetan N Thadeshwar noted that strong revenue growth and margin expansion were key themes this quarter. A newly opened Pune branch and expanded partnerships with five third-party facilitators enhanced SHOML’s distribution reach. Operational scale, design innovation, and favorable sector trends contributed to over 2x profit growth. The company's pan-India distribution network and in-house design strength (22 designers, 179 karigars) continue to drive its performance.

Nine-month performance reflects scaling strategy

For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,520.3 crore, up 41 percent from Rupees 1,078.5 crore a year earlier. Net profit for the period surged 77.5 percent YoY to Rupees 81.5 crore. Margin gains and market expansion remain central to SHOML’s growth story as it eyes deeper penetration in untapped regions through its hybrid distribution model.

Disclaimer: This report is based on disclosed financial results by Shringar House of Mangalsutra. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

