Adfactors PR Enters PRovoke Media’s List Of 20 Best Financial PR Agencies In The World

Adfactors PR has secured a place among PRovoke Media’s 20 Best Financial PR Agencies in the World, putting the Indian consultancy alongside some of the biggest international names in the communications business.

The ranking is the first in PRovoke Media’s wider global evaluation series, which will later identify top agencies in healthcare, technology, consumer, corporate and public affairs, before culminating in its list of the 100 Best Public Relations Agencies in the World. Agencies were assessed on multiple parameters, including growth and financial performance, creativity, workplace culture, innovation and thought leadership.

PRovoke Media, formerly known as The Holmes Report, evaluated firms across global markets, covering full-service networks, specialist global agencies and leading regional consultancies in geographies such as India, Hong Kong, Spain and Switzerland.

Founded in 1997 by Madan Bahal and Rajesh Chaturvedi, Adfactors PR is widely regarded as the clear market leader in India’s PR sector. The firm works across corporate and financial communications, while also advising clients in emerging startup and technology ecosystems.

Adfactors PR specialises in reputation management, crisis and issues advisory, media relations, financial communications and public affairs. Its sector expertise spans financial services, fintech, healthcare, energy, mobility and technology.

The consultancy employs around 1,400 professionals and generates close to USD 66 million in fee income. It recorded a 13 per cent growth last year, placing it among the five largest PR firms headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region and just outside the global top 50, according to PRovoke Media’s industry research.

The leadership team includes CEO Nijay N Nair, while the firm also operates in Sri Lanka under Rezani Aziz. Internationally, Adfactors PR is part of the PROI Worldwide network and also maintains a presence in Singapore.

Over the past year, the firm has strengthened its capital markets practice, appointed Hemant Gaule as senior vice president for growth and development initiatives, and saw its founders partner with Boby Kurian to launch StratInk Consulting.

Adfactors PR’s work has also earned multiple industry accolades, including a South Asia SABRE Award for its 'Year of Transformation' campaign for Vedanta Limited, along with Asia-Pacific recognition for campaigns involving Tata Consumer Products, Hyundai Motor India, Aditya Birla Group and Parexel.

The latest recognition highlights Adfactors PR’s growing global stature in financial communications and its expanding role in advising companies and investors navigating complex and high-stakes business environments.