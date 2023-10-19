'Global Players Ready To Invest In Uttarakhand': CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Signs MoUs Worth ₹15475 Crore In UAE

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami | X

While talking to the media in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit, meetings were held with various investor groups first in London, Birmingham, Delhi and now in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Many agreements have been signed with investors in the fields of tourism, health, education, pharma, agriculture, agro. Investors are attracted to come to Uttarakhand and invest.

He said that agreements on investments worth thousands of crores have been signed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Apart from this, many proposals have also been received.

Dialogues and road shows will be held with investors in other cities of the country also.

The Chief Minister said that the effort of the state government is to implement all the agreements made so far. He said that whatever suggestions are being received in various meetings, those suggestions will also be implemented. Whatever agreements have been signed and proposals have come, which are useful for the state and can be beneficial in the future, further work will be done after fully assessing them.

Proposals, agreements to provide employment to local people

Along with investment, proposals and agreements that provide employment to local people and strengthen the primary sector will be encouraged on priority basis.

The Chief Minister said that whatever policies have been made by the state government, they have been made keeping in mind the interests of investors, industries and the people of Uttarakhand.

Dhami's two-day UAE visit

Dhami said that during the two-day UAE visit, a total of investment MoUs worth Rupees fifteen thousand four hundred seventy-five crores (₹15475 crores) were signed. Under which investment MoUs worth ₹11925 crore were signed in Dubai on the first day and investment MoUs worth ₹3550 crore were signed in Abu Dhabi on the second day.

Under the leadership of Dhami, investment MoUs worth ₹54,550 crore have been signed so far in UAE, Britain and Delhi. In which MoUs worth ₹15475 crore were signed in UAE, ₹12500 crore in Britain and ₹12 thousand 500 crore in Britain and MoUs worth ₹26,575 crore in two different programs organized in Delhi (₹7600 crore on 4th September and ₹18975 thousand crore during the Delhi Road Show on 4th October) have been done.

