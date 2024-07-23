Rohit Jawa CEO & MD Of HUL To Chair Distinguished IAA IndIAA Awards Jury

Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. |

Rohit Jawa the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever will Chair the distinguished jury panel to select the winners at the IndIAA awards for creative excellence, organized by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

The other jury members are

Ms Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director, Accenture

Ms Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Nivea

Ms M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Mr Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, Lodha Ventures

Mr Cecil de Santa Maria, Chief Operating Officer, ORRA

Mr Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Limited

Mr Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director - India, Snap Inc

Says Avinash Pandey, President IAA, "Any award is only as good as the jury that judges them. We are privileged to have such an elite group on our jury panel. It speaks volumes for the heights the IndIAA awards have scaled.

Avinash Pandey President IAA |

Adds Abhishek Karnani, Chairman IndIAA awards, "These awards are unique. You cannot enter your work on your own. A group of senior editors in the marcom trade media who are viewing advertising every day, need to shortlist your creative work. And this shortlist will be placed before our elite jury.

Abhishek Karnani, Chairperson IndIAA Awards Committee |

All co-creators of the winning work will be felicitated at the grand IndIAA Awards Nite which will be held on the 22nd. August 2024.