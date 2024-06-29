Rau’s IAS Study Circle Hosts Inspirational Seminar With Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao |

New Delhi: Rau's IAS Study Circle, a premier institute for civil services examination preparation, organized an insightful seminar featuring Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao, the distinguished former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Dr. Subbarao, an illustrious alumnus of Rau's IAS Study Circle, engaged with students and shared his remarkable journey from being a student at Rau’s IAS to joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and eventually leading the country's central bank. During his visit, Dr. Subbarao remarked, "Visiting my alma mater took me 50 years back." This nostalgic sentiment highlights the enduring impact of Rau's IAS on its alumni, even decades after their time as students.

The seminar, held at Rau's IAS Study Circle's Delhi campus, attracted a large gathering of enthusiastic students eager to gain insights from Dr. Subbarao's illustrious career and his recently released book, "Just a Mercenary?".the book offers a touching tribute to his roots. Its first chapter opens with a pivotal moment in his life - the day Dr. S. Rau, founder of the study circle, personally called to congratulate him on clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Dr. Subbarao began his address by reflecting on his formative years at Sainik School and how his education laid a solid foundation for his subsequent career. He recounted his experiences as an IAS officer, emphasizing the importance of integrity, perseverance, and a commitment to public service. Transitioning to his tenure as the RBI Governor, he shared invaluable lessons on navigating the complexities of India’s financial system and the global economic landscape.

The interactive session allowed students to engage directly with Dr. Subbarao, posing a variety of questions about his career, the economic landscape, and the practical aspects of governance. Queries ranged from his decision-making process during critical economic periods to the challenges faced while implementing monetary policies. Students were particularly interested in understanding the skills and attributes necessary to excel in diverse roles, from administrative positions to leadership in financial institutions.

Dr. Subbarao's candid responses and practical advice resonated deeply with the audience. He encouraged students to pursue their goals with passion and resilience, underscoring the significance of continuous learning and adaptability in an ever-evolving professional environment. The seminar concluded with a book signing event, where attendees had the chance to get their copies of "Just a Mercenary?" signed by Dr. Subbarao. The personal interaction with the former RBI Governor added a memorable touch to an already inspiring event.

"We are honored to have Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao share his incredible journey and wisdom with our students," said the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle Mr Abhishek Gupta. "His achievements exemplify the heights that can be reached with dedication and hard work. This seminar has undoubtedly inspired our students to strive for excellence in their own careers and life"

Rau's IAS Study Circle remains committed to providing its students with opportunities to learn from the experiences of distinguished professionals. The seminar with Dr. Subbarao is part of a series of initiatives aimed at broadening the horizons of civil services aspirants and preparing them for the multifaceted challenges of public service.