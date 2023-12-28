Pune: IndianOil Honours Manjusha Kanwar For Receiving Major Dhyan Chand Award For Lifetime Achievement In Sports And Games |

At a glittering event held at Pune, team IndianOil celebrated former distinguished badminton player and IndianOil employee, Ms. Manjusha Kanwar, for winning Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The award is bestowed to those who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

On behalf of IndianOil, Ms. Kavita Tickoo, Divisional Institutional Business Head, Pune Divisional Office, Mr. Bhavin Radia, Divisional LPG-Sales Head, Pune Divisional Office, Mr. Ranjeet Natu, secretary of the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association, Mr. Girish Natu, International Badminton Umpire and coach of Ms Kanwar, Dr. Atul Gadagkar, presented Ms Kanwar with a token of appreciation and certificate.

It was an emotional moment for Ms. Kanwar to receive the felicitation from IOCIans in Pune. The city known as the birthplace of badminton, holds special significance in life of Ms Kanwar as from this place she began her sporting journey, and later, on would same city became springboard for her corporate journey. The occasion was made even more special by the presence of Ms. Kanwar's family members, coaches, and team members, who played critical roles in shaping her illustrious sporting career.

Expressing her gratitude to the Corporation and her coaches, team members, and family, Ms. Kanwar said, “I spent my formative years with Mr. Vasant Gore, (legendary badminton coach), who was a Godfather to me. He would always say that give back to the society. I am striving to do that through my career at IndianOil. I was known as the underdog, which became my strength and allowed me to play freely even in challenging games and helped me win laurels for the country. I am fortunate to work with IndianOil, a consistent patron of sports and sportspersons, who has taken some pioneering initiatives in shaping a robust sports culture.”

Earlier, Mr S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil extended his warm wishes to all the winners, celebrating their remarkable achievements. “Their hard work and determination shine as beacons of inspiration for everyone. Congratulations to each winner, and may their success continue to inspire and uplift the spirit of sportsmanship,” said Mr Vaidya.

An exemplary figure in the world of badminton, Ms Manjusha Kanwar boasts a legacy marked by a remarkable 12-year representation of India from 1991 to 2004. Beyond her stellar performances, including a Commonwealth Games Bronze Medal in 1998 and captaining the Women’s Team at the UBER Cup in 1994, Ms Manjusha has seamlessly transitioned into a leadership role.

Having joined IndianOil in the year 1993, and presently serving as the Head of the Sports Cell at IndianOil in New Delhi, she continues to contribute significantly to the development of sports in India. Her multifaceted journey is not only defined by her achievements on the court but also by her pivotal role in shaping comprehensive sports policies, fostering emerging talents, and championing gender inclusivity. Ms Manjusha’s commitment to transforming Indian sports is evident through initiatives like the Sports Scholarship Scheme and the IndianOil Shakti Project, solidifying her status as a driving force behind the corporation’s support for sports excellence.