NEET UG Exam Results 2024: 21 Aakash Educational Services Limited’s Students Become Highest Scorers

21 Aakash Educational Services Limited’s Students Become Highest Scorers |

New Delhi, June 04, 2024: A whopping 21 Students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the undisputed national leader in test preparation services, have created history by securing rank AIR 01 in NEET UG examination 2024 by scoring 720/720 each. Out of these 21, 14 are Classroom Students and seven are from Aakash’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP). The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4.

This is a feat that is unparalleled in the test preparation sector

Aakashians who have secured the AIR 01 are Mridul Manya Anand (from Delhi), Ayush Naugraiya (From Jhansi), Akshat Pangaria (Haldwani), Aditya Kumar Panda (Chennai), Arghyadeep Dutta (Kolkata), Saksham Agrawal (Siliguri), Sujoy Dutta (Delhi), Aryan Yadav (Lucknow), Manav Priyadarshi (Ranchi), Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul), Dhruv Garg, Samit Kumar Saini and Iram Quazi (Jaipur) and Kriti Sharma (Surat) and many more students.

The students who were enrolled in the DLP programme of Aakash are KRISHNAMURTI PANKAJ SHIWAL and Gunmay Garg and many more students.

The students were enrolled in AESL's classroom program to prepare for NEET, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally. They attribute their remarkable success to their rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule. "We are grateful that Aakash has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from AESL, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time," the students expressed.

Congratulating the students on the extraordinary achievement, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We congratulate the students for the exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.