IRCTC to restart 'The Ramayan Yatra' luxury train from 24th August

Passengers click photos in front of a couch of 'The Ramayan Yatra Luxury Train' started by IRCTC for a pilgrimage tour, at Safdarjung Railway Station, in New Delhi on Sunday. | ANI

Tourist train will depart from Delhi on 24th Aug for the epic journey.

· Looking to the success of Shri Ramayan Yatra run by IRCTC in June 2022, the train will be operated again on the similar circuit with new changes.

· This train will again reach Janakpur, the divine city in Nepal. An overwhelming reception was experienced by tourist in Janakpur, while the arrival at Janakpur in the previous tour.

· Additional night stay in the tour at Ayodhya and Varanasi is added for value in the itinerary to ensure the maximum comfort to the tourists. Now the duration of tour will be 20 days instead of 18 days.

· Tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on 24th August 2022 by Bharat Gaurav AC Tourist Train. The ten 3rd AC class coaches will accommodate a total of around 600 tourists.

· The tourist train is fitted with a well equipped pantry car for rustling up freshly made vegetarian meal for the tourists. Infotainment system, CCTV camera, security guard services shall also be available on board.

· IRCTC is also offering 5% discount for first 100 booking of this Bharat Gaurav train tour.

· IRCTC has also tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment option to the customers.

The devotees will get the chance again to visit the pilgrimage and heritage destinations associated with the life of Lord Rama. Looking to the overwhelming response of the previous tour operated in the month of June, it is now decided to run the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train again on Ramayan circuit. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways has re-launched this tour on 24th August 2022. Like the first tour, this train will again go to Nepal from India and connect Janakpur directly by train. The special theme based tour will cover the diverse pilgrimage and heritage sites across India covering Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamari, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam. To ensure the additional comfort to the old aged tourists, the duration of Ramayan Yatra tour is now revised from 18 days to 20 days in its next schedule.

Coupled with a modern state of the art AC rake, the tourist train has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. From Ayodhya the train moves on to Janakpur (Nepal) via Jaynagar. Tourists will stay overnight at hotels in Janakpur and visit famous Janaki temple & Ram-Janaki wedding place in Janakpur. Further, Tourists proceed to Sitamarhi for the visit of Sita’s birth place and there after train proceeds from Sitamarhi to Buxar where the tourists will be shown the hermitage of Maharishi Vishwamitra and the Ramrekha Ghat where the guests can take a holy dip in the Ganges. After Buxar, the next destination is the oldest living city of the world, Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will walk around the temples at Varanasi Sita Samahit Sthal, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot will be covered by road. Night stay at hotels will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

The train journey on the next leg moves to Nasik for overnight stay at Hotels. Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered .Next destination after Nasik is the visit of ancient city of Krishkindha, Hampi with overnight stay at hotels. Here the guests will visit the temple believed to be the birth place of Shri Hanuman atop the Anjaneyadri Hills and other heritage and religious sites. Rameshwaram is the next destination of this train tour wherein Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi will be covered along with overnight stay at hotels.The train destination is Kanchipuram where Shiv Kanchi, Vishnu Kanchi and Kamakhshi temples are on the day’s excursion. From here, the last destination that the train touches in this tour is Bhadrachalam in Telengana state which is also widely referred to as the Ayodhya of the south. After this, the train will return back to Delhi on the 20th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8000 Kms in this entire Ramayana tour.

This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise of eleven 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLR’s. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board to the guests on their respective seats from the well equipped pantry car. Train has also been fitted with infotainment system for the entertainment of passengers as well as for public announcements. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists.

At a price range starting from Rs. 73,500/- per person, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 20 days all inclusive tour package. IRCTC also offers 5% discount for early 100 bookings as special promotions. The All inclusive Package price will cover train journey in 3rd AC, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour. Staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen will be cleaned & sanitized after every meal service. COVID-19 final Vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above. IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment option for breaking the total payment in small amount EMIs. Users can avail the EMI payment option for making payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards. Government/ PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India.

For more details you can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on first come first serve basis on the web portal. For more information, you can contact on IRCTC Mobile no. 8287930202 and 8287930297.