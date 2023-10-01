Eco-friendly Consumer Choices: Small Action, Big Impact

Rahul Singh, Co-founder, EcoSoul Home | FPJ

Mumbai: Ability to catalyze positive changes is undeniable, especially in a world marked by escalating environmental threats and they often undermine the cause of habits on the ecosystem. In fact, even the smallest action can have a ripple effect, particularly when it comes to eco-conscious consumption. The choices they make and the habits they undertake can heavily influence the global transition to a sustainable lifestyle. So, even a small action, like switching to a recyclable straw instead of the plastic counterparts, can help to take one step closer to the notion of sustainability.

The Journey Begins at Home

They say home is where the heart is. However, I like to believe it is where our ecological footprint is. In most cases, the word "sustainability" triggers a wide array of methods like green buildings, electric vehicles or a sudden shift to renewable energy resources.

Yes, they are pretty critical components of sustainable living. But that's not how you should start. I have always believed that sustainability isn't always about going the extra mile and doing something that compromises your convenience. In fact, it should be easy. It involves smaller actions, smaller changes. And it can start in your home.

How's that? Let's talk about our dining habits. The way we eat can tremendously affect our environment. Our reliance on traditional single-use tableware is, in fact, one of the biggest contributors to plastic pollution and landfills. However, there's a better, greener way.

By switching to eco-friendly alternatives like plates carved out of sugarcane bagasse or cups made from plant-based material, we can help reduce plastic pollution. You see, sustainability is all about the choices we make. And, to start a lifestyle that is more gentle to the planet, one must start at home.

Read Also World Vegetarian Day 2023: 5 Health Benefits Of Following Vegetarianism

Sip Responsibly!

According to IUCN, almost 14 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year. And, out of all the marine debris found on the sea bed, 80% of it is plastic. Moreover, out of all the plastic that is produced in the world, half of it is for single-use items.

After a single use, these items are either dumped into landfills or end up in our oceans. So, they either trigger land and air pollution or choke marine animals to death.

The crux here is that single-use items like plastic cups, paper plates or bowls are one of the biggest problems to environmental challenges that we face today. But, we have a choice. Contrary to what people like to think, eco-friendly alternatives like plant-based tableware, glass tumblers or bamboo straws offer much more functionality and quality than their plastic counterparts. So, choosing eco-friendly single-use items over plastic is one of the best ways we can lower our impact and contribute to a greener world.

Cook Sustainability

Yes, sustainability should start in your homes. But, technically, it should be the kitchens where it should be incorporated first. Smaller efforts like using cloth instead of paper towels, opting for energy-efficient appliances or storing food in reusable containers can be some ways to bring a change.

Clean & Green

Personal care products often contain harmful chemicals that can harm both our bodies and the planet. Switching to eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable toothbrushes, natural skincare products, and shampoo bars, can reduce the chemicals going down our drains and into our ecosystems. Plus, choosing products with minimal packaging or packaging made out of recycled materials can help reduce waste.

The Ripple Effect

The combined influence of personal decisions is a force often underestimated. As conscientious consumers, our choices to embrace eco-friendly alternatives resonate as a resounding message to industries. The call for sustainability in both products and practices grows louder, compelling businesses to integrate environmentally responsible methods into every facet of their operations. This ripple effect, in turn, holds the potential to instigate systemic transformation, rendering sustainable alternatives more readily available and economically viable for all.

Sustainability Beyond Home

While sustainability can start in your homes, it should be extended far beyond that. The restaurants we visit, events we attend or products we purchase are some more places where sustainability can be easily practiced.

In a world where ecological challenges have started threatening our existence, it's the notion of choice and smaller actions that can bring about a change. These smaller actions that start in your homes and have the ability to influence millions can contribute to a world that values greener choices, a paradigm shift which is long overdue.

Author: Rahul Singh, Co-founder, EcoSoul Home

Read Also Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Improve Your Heart Health In A Month

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)