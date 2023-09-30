World Vegetarian Day 2023: 5 Health Benefits Of Following Vegetarianism |

October 1 is celebrated as World Vegetarian Day. North American Vegetarian Society started observing this day and it was later endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated to emphasize environmental considerations, animal welfare and rights issues and personal health benefits to encourage people to stop animal killings.

A vegetarian diet focuses on vegetables, seeds, legumes, fruits, nuts and grains and also includes animal products such as eggs, dairy and honey, that are obtained without involving the death of an animal or the consumption of its meat.

On this Vegetarian Day, here are five health benefits of following vegetarianism:

Lowers the risk of diabetes

Diabetes can be genetic but lifestyle and diet too, are the biggest contributors to the disease. A plant-based diet may help reduce the risk factors associated with diabetes, and keep your insulin levels in balance, and glucose levels manageable.

Lowers the risk of diabetes |

Controls weight |

Controls weight

As per studies, vegetarianism helps you to keep a check on your weight as consuming plant-based nutrition, helps your body to maintain its weight.

Reduced infection risks

By cutting out meat, you’re automatically eliminating the risk of bacteria like Salmonella, bird flu, E. coli and other meat, poultry, or fish-borne diseases. UTIs are usually caused by gut bacteria, such as E. coli, which enter the urinary tract through the urethra and affect the kidneys and bladder.

Unwashed, improperly cooked, or infected meats are the cause of millions of illnesses each year, according to reports. You would also reduce the amount of toxins going into your system.

Researchers have revealed that a vegetarian diet may be associated with a lower risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Increases immunity |

Empathy for nature and Earth |

Increases immunity

According to research, turning into a vegetarian can strengthen your immune system which means if you have plant-based diets you will be able to stay away from diseases more than those who are non-vegetarians.

Empathy for nature and Earth

We are all a part of nature. It’s our ethical duty to not hurt other animals. While eating meat is a personal choice, it’s important to remember how meat is produced.

The animals are stored in boxes and cages in the most inhumane conditions. They are force-fed growth hormones and force-impregnated to breed more.

The environment suffers because of the meat industry. The meat industry is responsible for a majority of greenhouse gases, water consumption and wastage, and pesticide/chemical infiltration compared to normal agriculture.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)