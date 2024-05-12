'Rotary Asha Express' Mobile Cancer Screening Bus to Reach Every Village in Satara District

In recent times, there has been a concerning increase in cancer cases. However, with early diagnosis and timely treatment, cancer can be effectively cured. Unfortunately, due to the fear associated with cancer, many individuals tend to avoid screening altogether. To address this issue, the Rotary Club has launched a groundbreaking initiative: the 'Rotary Asha Express' mobile cancer screening bus, in collaboration with Krishna Vishwa University. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive cancer screening services to every village in the Satara district.

The 'Rotary Asha Express' mobile screening bus is staffed by a team of expert healthcare professionals from the hospital, who will travel to every village in the Satara district to raise awareness about cancer and offer free screenings. Equipped with modern equipment, the bus will facilitate free screenings for various types of cancer, including oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and ear-nose-throat cancer.

This innovative project, named 'Rotary Asha Express', has been made possible through the financial support of the Rotary Club of Wai, the Rotary Club of Walsall (UK), and The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The inauguration ceremony, held at the campus of Krishna Vishwa University, was attended by dignitaries including Dr Suresh Bhosle, Chancellor of Krishna Vishwa University, District Surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe, District Governor of Rotary Club of Walsall, England Dr Mukund Chidrawar, District Governor of Rotary Club Swati Herkal, Registrar of Krishna University Dr MV Ghorpade, and Head of Cancer Department of Krishna Hospital Dr Anand Gudur, among others.

During the ceremony, Dr Suresh Bhosle highlighted the importance of this state-of-the-art bus in raising public awareness about cancer. He emphasised that the direct outreach to villages will greatly benefit rural populations, especially women, who often have limited access to healthcare services.

Experts opine

Dr Mukund Chidrawar, District Governor of Rotary Club of Walsall, expressed his belief that this initiative will significantly impact the lives of thousands of people, particularly women, through early diagnosis and proper treatment. Swati Herkal shared her thoughts on the project, stating that the Rotary Club has long been dedicated to providing health services in every village. She credited the collaboration with Krishna Hospital for making the mobile cancer screening bus project a reality. This initiative was made possible through the joint efforts of the Rotary Club of Wai and various Rotary Clubs in the United Kingdom, demonstrating their philanthropic spirit.

The 'Rotary Asha Express' mobile screening bus, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by expert doctors and hospital personnel, will play a crucial role in combating cancer in rural communities. Its presence will not only provide essential screening services but also raise awareness about cancer prevention and treatment. Dr Anand Gudur, speaking at the inauguration, highlighted that this bus is the only one in India equipped with facilities for diagnosing all types of cancer, making it a significant asset in the fight against this disease.