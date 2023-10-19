CRPF's Annual Operational Conference Addresses Security Challenges And Highlights The Need For Enhanced Readiness

The annual operational conference aimed at bolstering the operational readiness of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was held today under the chairmanship of Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, at the Officers Institute 'Shaurya' in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

This formal Ops Conference brought together senior officials, including ADG(Ops) and IG(Ops), as well as senior officers from across all the theaters, in the backdrop of dynamic internal security challenges to discuss and analyze the operational preparedness & performance and identify emerging challenges.

The conference provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all theaters in which CRPF is deployed.

DG CRPF Calls for Enhanced Tactics and Technology to Address Evolving Security Challenges

Addressing the conference, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, underscored the significance of such conferences in discussing and comprehending the dynamics of ever-evolving security challenges. He emphasized that 21st-century security challenges require a more focused approach, combination of new skills and tactics and upgradation of technology in tune with advancements.

Dr. Thaosen also exhorted all the field commanders to work diligently to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states.

During discussions, it was agreed upon to get the bottlenecks involved in operational execution in various theatres, identified and removed. It was also emphasized that there is a need to evolve newer strategies to deal with them. DG CRPF observed that the primary objective of such a deliberation should be to enhance the operational efficiency of the force.

The challenge posed by newer and deadlier IED threats was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the naxals. In this context, upgradation of a training set up was emphasised along with encompassing of latest technologies to enhance the detection capabilities.

Strategizing to Tackle Emerging Threats: CRPF Conference Highlights Key Focus Areas

The conference carried out a holistic review of operational performance of CRPF across all the theatres to address the challenges, such as menace of Naxalism in LWE affected areas, terrorism in J&K, insurgency in North Eastern states, law and order related issues, VIP security etc., to bring about enhancement of the operational effectiveness of the CRPF. The senior Commanders handling J&K and Left wing extremism on the ground spoke about the specific theatre based challenges that the ground forces are facing during their operational duties.

The conference also dealt on the emerging aerial threats of the force and VIP and strategies to meet those challenges. The evolving law and order situation in the country in the light of challenges being faced in Manipur and the need for modernizing the RAF to meet those challenges was also discussed. DG CRPF underlined the need for persistent endeavor in modernizing weaponry and logistical facilities.

In his concluding remark, the DG commended the officers and troops of CRPF for their unwavering commitment to duties in the toughest conditions and successfuly performing their critical role in maintaining the internal security of the country.

