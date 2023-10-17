Maharashtra: Police, CRPF Nab Hardcore Maoist Mastermind In Joint Operation In Gadchiroli | FPJ

The Gadchiroli Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, in a joint operation, have arrested a hardcore Maoist, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest is significant as the accused was allegedly involved in the supply of explosives, various gadgets, and daily essentials to the Maoists, officials said. The accused was also allegedly involved in two cases of firing, two murders, and a case of arson. The Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh for his arrest.

"Gadchiroli district has been infested with the menace of Maoism since the 1980s. During this period, Maoists have indulged in brutal murders of innocent civilians, obstruction of development works through arson, and extortion of various contractors, etc. To achieve all this, it is essential that the Maoists have secure supply chains in place," said a police official.

The operation:

On October 17, based on intelligence received from reliable sources, it was learned that a hardcore Maoist named Messo Gillu Kawado (50), a resident of Etapalli, Gadchiroli, area committee member (ACM) of the Maad Supply Team, was roaming suspiciously near the Jajawandi-Doddur forest area. 'In light of this information, an anti-Maoist operation was launched, consisting of C60, Gatta Jambiya post-party, and CRPF Jawans, culminating in Kawado's successful arrest. He was personally involved in the Hikker exchange of fire in March 2023. He worked alongside division committee member (DVC) Chainuram, alias Sukku Watte Korsa, who was arrested on 14/10/2023. With these two arrests within 4 days, a severe blow has been dealt to the Supply Chain of the Maoists,' said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)