Chhattisgarh: Maoist-Hit Chandmeta Village To See Assembly Elections For First Time Since Independence | Representative Image

Raipur: Chandameta - a small and last village of Darbha Tehsil of Maoist hit Bastar district of Chattisgarh State will see the dawn of assembly election, since India got Independence on August 15, 1947. As per election commission instructions, polling will be carried out in Chandmeta in the first phase on November 7.

Witnessing the polling will be a historic moment for the Dhurva tribe-dominated village Chandmeta of having a population of around 550. There are around 337 voters in the village. Here, the major dialect for communication is Odiya and Hindi.

Chandameta village

Maoists-infested village has complex geography as it is situated in remote Tulsi Dongri hills, which is also adjoining point of two districts of Chhattisgarh and two districts of Odisha including Bastar, Sukma, Malkangiri and Koraput. All these districts are Maoist-infested districts.

The Complex geography, and low literacy have made the village suitable for a breeding ground for banned outfit red ultras CPI Maoist. The hills of Tulsi Dongri emerged as a training station for the banned CPI Maoist guerrillas. There is FIR lodged against at least one family member in every house that the person is/was involved in naxal activity.

Police feared venturing into Maoist area

The police and administration feared infiltrating Maoist core red zone as a result the village was deprived of better education, and basic amenities. But the situation started evolving, once the security forces established a police camp in the village.

While speaking exclusively with FPJ, the Inspector General of Bastar Police Sundarraj P said, despite challenges, and threats, security forces successfully established a police camp in the village, we built a road, electrification was done and now the election commission is also going to erect a polling booth in the village.

Villagers are enthralled

Villagers are happy that they will get an opportunity to participate in elections and exercise their constitutional right of franchise, the IG said. Altogether, this time in Bastar division, the election commission is opening 126 new polling booths, he added.

There are several villages in Bastar division, which have not seen the dawn of free and fair elections due to Maoist threats, local journalist Ranu Tiwari said. The initiative must be welcomed.