 Chhattisgarh: Moments after Maoists blew up DRG vehicle, cop heard saying 'ud gaya, pura ud gaya'; terrifying video surfaces
The video displays a police officer crawling into position and returning fire at the insurgents responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of his comrades.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
A video that was captured right after a deadly blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, that resulted in the deaths of 10 police personnel is doing the rounds on social media on Thursday. The video displays a police officer crawling into position and returning fire at the insurgents responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of his comrades.

Another police officer, who had taken cover beneath a vehicle following the explosion, recorded the short video. The footage also shows the aftermath of the blast, with a voice heard amid the gunfire stating, "ud gaya, pura ud gaya," translating to "the whole vehicle has blown up." The edges of the 10-foot-deep crater created by the blast are visible in the video. Gunshots can also be heard towards the end of the clip.

Ten killed in a landmine blast

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday. The guerrillas of the banned outfit CPI Maoists blew up a vehicle carrying jawans of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Aranpur-Sameli road of Aranpur police station, which limits Dantewada district.

The high intensity blast made a deep crater on the road, meanwhile, the vehicle jumped several feet in the air before coming to the ground.

IED used in explosion

The high intensity blast was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), took place under Aranpur police station area around 1 pm when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

