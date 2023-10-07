Maharashtra: Dreaded Woman Maoist With ₹11 Lakh Bounty On Her Head, Surrenders Before Gadchiroli Police

Senior woman Maoist in custody of Gadchiroli police | FPJ

Mumbai: A hardcore 28-year-old woman Maoist carrying a bounty of ₹11 lakh on her head surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli, officials said on Saturday. She told the police that senior Maoists instructed the cadres to collect money for the movement, but they actually used that money for themselves, never for people's development. Women are discriminated against by senior Maoists and senior Maoists exploited the poor tribal youths only for their benefit.

According to the police, disillusioned by the hollow claims of Maoism and frustrated by their mindless violence against civilians, a large number of members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are attracted to the Surrender cum Rehabilitation Policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra.

586 active Maoists surrender before Gadchiroli police

"Thanks to the effective implementation of this Policy, a total of 586 active Maoists till date have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police in the past 30 years or so. Recently, one hardcore Woman Maoist Rajani @ Kalawati Samayya Veladi, a resident of Bijapur, Chattisgarh (CG) surrendered before the police," said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli. Neelotpal.

Veladi was recruited as a member of the Farsegadh Local Organisational Squad (LOS) in August 2009 and worked until 2010. She was then transferred to the Orchha LOS in 2010 and worked until 2013. Later she was promoted to Area Committee Member (ACM) and transferred to the National Park Area Doctor team in 2013 and worked until 2015. She was transferred to Sandra LOS in 2015 and worked to date.

Veladi was involved in a forest encounter in 2015

"In 2015, she was involved in an encounter in the forest area of Gundam (CG). In 2017, she was involved in an ambush-cum-encounter on Bejji to Yerragufa road (CG) in which 12 Jawans were martyred. In 2018, she was involved in an encounter in the forest area of Marewada (CG). In 2019, she was involved in an encounter in the forest area of Boramajji (CG). She was also involved in a case of murder and arson each in Chhatisgarh," said Neelotpal.

"Married dalam members could not live an independent married life. Due to the aggressive anti-Maoist operations of the Gadchiroli Police, moving in the forest had become dangerous. During encounters, male Maoists ran away leaving women Maoists to fend for themselves and often got killed. Senior Maoist cadres don’t pay attention to medical problems of party members," Veladi told the police as her reason to surrender.

Maharashtra Government had declared a reward of ₹6 lakhs, while Chhattisgarh Government had declared a reward of ₹5 lakhs. After surrender, Veladi will receive ₹4.50 lakh which is the reward declared by the central & Maharashtra governments for rehabilitation.

"Thirteen hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police from the year 2022 to the year 2023. All necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society, embracing the ways of democracy. I appeal to active Maoists to renounce the path of violence and adopt the path of peace," said Neelotpal.

