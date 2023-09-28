MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Neemuch honoured CRPF veterans while celebrating Veterans’ Day on Thursday. CRPF group centre commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh felicitated the veterans present in the programme.

Later, a `Veterans’ rally’ was also taken out from the Sardar Gate of the group centre. The rally passed through Bharat Mata Chowk, Ochterlony House, Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 and concluded at Mehta Gate.

Commandant Singh also addressed the Welfare and Rehabilitation (WARB) workshop organised at the group centre men's club. He gave information to veterans about several welfare schemes, policies and facilities being run by the government for them.

In this workshop, pensioners of CRPF under the jurisdiction of the group centre, Neemuch were also invited. About 62 pensioners and dependents of martyrs/ deceased personnel participated and presented their problems before the commandant.

Commandant Singh listened to their problems and issued orders to respective departments and officials to redress them. While consoling the pensioners, Singh assured them that CRPF is always ready to provide all possible help to them.