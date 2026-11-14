48th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards To Honour Gandhian Warriors For Their Selfless Service, Courage And Social Impact On 25th November 2026

48th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards |

Mumbai: The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards returns on November 25, 2026, for their 48th edition, honouring individuals whose work reflects Gandhian ideals, advances humanitarian service and carries forward Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s commitment to constructive action. Remembered as Mahatma Gandhi’s fifth son, Shri Jamnalal Bajaj dedicated his life to social progress rooted in Gandhian thoughts. The Awards instituted in his memory continue to recognise people whose efforts strengthen communities and create lasting social impact.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck of Bhutan will grace this year’s ceremony as the Chief Guest. The awardees will be felicitated at a special function in Mumbai, presided over by Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation; Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of the Foundation; Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Trustee & Chairman of the Council of Advisers & Ms. Minal Bajaj, Trustee & Hon. Director of the Foundation.

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The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation continues to work towards propagating Gandhian values and Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s ideologies. This is a very special year. The Bajaj Group is celebrating its centenary — 100 years since Jamnalal Bajaj began a journey that brought together enterprise, social responsibility and service to the nation. In addition, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation (JBF) will be celebrating its milestone moment by commemorating its 50th year. It reaffirms the Foundation’s enduring commitment to honouring Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s lifelong dedication to Gandhian values and societal progress.

Over the decades, the Foundation has remained committed to promoting the ideals of trusteeship, constructive work, social welfare, rural development, the empowerment and upliftment of women & children and the advancement of Gandhian values in India and worldwide.

As the world faces conflict, division, and uncertainty, Gandhian values such as non-violence, dialogue, compassion, and truth matter more than ever. The 48th edition of the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards reinforces the need for principled action and mutual respect to build a more peaceful and inclusive world. Since the Awards began, the Foundation has received 7229 nominations from across India and 790 from different countries. So far, 143 individuals in the national categories and 37 individuals in the international category have been honoured with the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards. Through this gratifying felicitation, the Foundation encourages the exceptional work of the silent crusaders.

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The award comprises of a Citation, Trophy and Cash Prize of Rs. 20,00,000/- (the recipient of the international award receives the equivalent amount in foreign exchange).

The Awards are presented across four categories—three National Awards and one International Award:

1. Constructive Work (instituted in 1978): Recognizes the substantial constructive work focusing on Mahatma Gandhi’s 18 constructive programmes to create a self-reliant community.

2. Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development (instituted in 1978): Recognizes the exemplary contributions in the field of application of science and technology that are relevant, accessible, and affordable to the weaker sections of society and that have created an impact on rural and tribal development.

3. Development and Welfare of Women and Children (instituted in 1980 in the memory of Padma Vibhushan Smt. Jankidevi Bajaj and is presented exclusively to a woman): Recognizes the outstanding contributions towards development and welfare of women and children, focusing on areas like education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc.

4. Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India (instituted in 1988 in commemoration of the birth centennial of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj and is given to a foreign national): Recognizes the selfless & dedicated work of foreign individuals in proliferating Mahatma Gandhi’s vision in areas like non-violence, peace, harmony, brotherhood, and moral conscience.

Jamnalal Bajaj Awards |

Shri Jamnalal Bajaj was deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s life and ideologies. He overreached himself in making words into deeds and in implementing the Constructive Programme of Mahatma Gandhi, be it Khadi, Dalit (oppressed community) welfare, women emancipation, ethics in business, or preservation of cattle-wealth through Goseva (cattle care).

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, shared, “The world today is witnessing deep geopolitical tensions, uncertainty and growing divisions. In such times, the principles championed by Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Jamnalal Bajaj—dialogue over confrontation, compassion over indifference and service above self—offer a path of enduring relevance. The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards celebrate individuals who translate these ideals into action and show that meaningful change can begin within communities and inspire the wider world”.

Jamnalal Bajaj Awards |

Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, said, “Real change begins when people stand up for others and work with courage and compassion. The Jamnalal Bajaj Award recipients show how steady work at the grassroots can improve lives, protect dignity and create new opportunities. Their journeys remind us that each one of us can help fight injustice and build a kinder society”.

Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Trustee & Chairman of the Council of Advisers, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, said, “Innovation matters most when it improves people’s lives. The Jamnalal Bajaj Award recipients apply their creativity, knowledge, new ideas and a strong sense of purpose to solve real problems, especially in communities that need support. Their work shows that simple and inclusive solutions can create lasting change”.

Minal Bajaj, Trustee & Hon. Director, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, said, “The Foundation leaves no stone unturned to reach the furthest corners of our country and the globe to identify the hidden gems, and they range from those who have transformed the lives of a small community to those who have dared to change the course of history of a nation. Our mission remains steadfast—to gratifyingly felicitate individuals who, through their selfless dedication, keep Gandhian & Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s ideals alive”.

The Pre-Awards Process

There are four Selection Committees, one for each award, which undertakes a rigorous evaluation and time-consuming selection process. All the nominations received from across the country and from abroad are evaluated thoroughly to generate a nominee shortlist. An assessment report is prepared after each shortlisted nominee in the national award category is personally visited by the Trustee & Hon. Director of the Foundation, who is also a Bajaj family member, a few Selection Committee Members, and the Secretary of the Foundation. The thorough analysis of these assessment reports then gives out the top three nominations. The final winner is selected in each category unanimously by the Council of Advisers from these top three nominations, which are then invariably acknowledged by the Trustees.

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