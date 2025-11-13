 Celebrating the spirit of service: The 47th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards recognise four changemakers upholding Gandhian values and humanitarian causes
The annual Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards recognised individuals from India and abroad for their impactful work in social transformation, women’s welfare, sustainable development, and peacebuilding

Pooja PatelUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Hasmukh Patel (Award for Constructive Work); Triveni Acharya (Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children); chief guest HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj; Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Sekacheva Lyudmila Leonidovna (International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India), and P M Murugesan (Award for Application of Science & Technology for Rural Development) |

The 47th edition of the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards was held last evening at The Royal Opera House, honouring four changemakers whose work embodies Gandhian values and humanitarian service. The annual ceremony recognised their remarkable contributions to social transformation and community upliftment. Awardees included Gujarat-based Hasmukh Babubhai Patel (Award for Constructive Work), Tamil Nadu-based P M Murugesan (Award for Application of Science & Technology for Rural Development), Maharashtra-based Triveni Acharya (Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children, which is instituted in memory of Padma Vibhushan Jankidevi Bajaj)), and Russia-based Sekacheva Lyudmila Leonidovna (International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India).

The awardees received a citation, trophy, and a cash prize of ₹20,00,000 at the hands of the chief guest HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, along with Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Dr. R A Mashelkar, Trustee and Chairman of the Foundation. “This year’s recipients have not only transformed communities but also inspired a deeper commitment to compassion and constructive action. As we celebrate their achievements, we also take a moment to remember the late Shri Madhur Bajaj, whose quiet leadership and deep belief in the Foundation’s purpose remain an integral part of its journey forward,” shared Shekhar Bajaj.

Patel, a lifelong Gandhian and rural development activist, has spent over four decades transforming the lives of marginalised communities in Gujarat through initiatives in khadi promotion, tribal empowerment, and sustainable development. Acharya, a former journalist and fearless anti-trafficking crusader, has rescued and rehabilitated 7,000 women and children through her organisation —a testament to her courage, compassion, and commitment to justice.

Russia-born Sekacheva Lyudmila, a cultural diplomat and educator, has spent over two decades promoting the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy across BRICS nations, fostering peace, non-violence, and intercultural harmony. Murugesan, a farmer-turned-innovator, transformed agricultural waste into a sustainable rural enterprise through his banana fibre innovations, empowering thousands of women and creating eco-friendly livelihoods across India.

“The Foundation leaves no stone unturned to reach the furthest corners of our country and the globe to identify the hidden gems, and they range from those who have transformed the lives of a small community to those who have dared to change the course of a nation’s history. Our mission remains steadfast—to celebrate individuals and their selfless dedication,” shared Minal Bajaj.

Dr Mashelkar added, “Our awardees are our modern-day satyagrahis—warriors of conscience who fight with compassion, not confrontation. Each of them has proved that one determined heart can bring light where there was darkness, hope where there was despair.”

