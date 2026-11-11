Bajaj Finance Plans ₹11,700 Crore QIP To Fund Growth

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Bajaj Finance is reportedly preparing to raise up to ₹11,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to strengthen its capital base and finance future business expansion.

According to CNBC-TV18, citing unidentified sources, the proposed institutional share sale could be offered at a modest discount to the prevailing market price.

The fundraising comes after the non-banking financial company approved promoter warrants worth approximately ₹5,800 crore for Bajaj Finserv.

The proposed QIP forms part of a ₹17,500 crore fundraising programme approved by the company's board on Oct 1.

On Nov 10, Bajaj Finance approved the allotment of approximately 5.74 crore warrants to Bajaj Finserv at ₹1,010 each.

Every warrant can be converted into one equity share, with 25% of the consideration payable upon allotment and the remaining 75% at conversion.

The latest programme would mark the lender's first major equity fundraising exercise since November 2023, when it raised ₹10,000 crore through institutional placements and promoter warrants.

The stock has gained 10.2% in 2026, outperforming the Nifty 50's 3.3% decline. Its market capitalisation stood near ₹6.67 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance reported a 29% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹6,367 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

Net interest income climbed 24% to ₹13,335 crore. Assets under management (AUM) increased 26% to ₹5.85 lakh crore as of Sept 30, supported by quarterly additions of ₹37,680 crore.

The lender booked 13.45 million new loans, up 11% from the previous year. For FY27, Bajaj Finance expects AUM growth of 26-27%, alongside 60-62 million new loans and 18-20 million additional customers.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.33%, including Tier-I capital of 19.43%. Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets declining to 1.06% and net non-performing assets falling to 0.42%.