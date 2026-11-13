Bhutan Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck To Attend Jamnalal Bajaj Awards Ceremony As Chief Guest | X

Mumbai: Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck of Bhutan will be the chief guest at the 48th edition of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on November 25, 2026.

The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation (JBF), which presents the annual awards, said this year's ceremony would be particularly significant as the Bajaj Group is celebrating its centenary, marking 100 years since Jamnalal Bajaj founded the group and embarked on a journey that brought together enterprise, social responsibility and service to the nation. The Foundation will also commemorate its 50th anniversary this year.

Foundation Reaffirms Commitment To Gandhian Values

Announcing the date of this year's awards ceremony, the Foundation reiterated its commitment to honouring Jamnalal Bajaj's lifelong dedication to Gandhian values and social progress.

The awards recognise individuals whose work reflects Gandhian ideals, advances humanitarian service and carries forward Jamnalal Bajaj's commitment to constructive action. Often regarded as Mahatma Gandhi's fifth son, Jamnalal Bajaj dedicated his life to social progress rooted in Gandhian philosophy, the Foundation said.

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Distinguished Guests To Felicitate Awardees

The awardees will be felicitated at a special function in Mumbai, presided over by Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation; Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of the Foundation; Dr R A Mashelkar, Trustee and Chairman of the Council of Advisers; and Minal Bajaj, Trustee and Honorary Director of the Foundation.

The awards promote the ideals of trusteeship, constructive work, social welfare, rural development, the empowerment of women and children, and the advancement of Gandhian values in India and across the world.

"At a time when the world is facing conflict, division and uncertainty, Gandhian values such as non-violence, dialogue, compassion and truth matter more than ever," the Foundation said.

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Awards Recognise Decades Of Social Service

Since the inception of the awards, the Foundation has received 7,229 nominations from across India and 790 from other countries. So far, 143 individuals have been honoured in the national categories and 37 in the international category.

Each award carries a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Recipients of the international award receive the equivalent amount in foreign currency.

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