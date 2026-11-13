MPSC Exam Irregularities Probe Panel Extends Deadline For Submission Of Affidavits To November 23 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government-appointed Commission of Inquiry probing alleged malpractices in nine Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations has extended the deadline for submitting affidavits from November 16 to November 23, citing Diwali holidays.

Commission Probes Nine MPSC Examinations

The five-member inquiry commission is headed by retired Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, with IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as its Member-Secretary. The commission, which held its first meeting on October 28, is investigating alleged leaks of question papers, answer keys or parts thereof in nine competitive examinations conducted between 2023 and 2026. It will also examine the role of serving and former MPSC chairpersons and members, fix responsibility for the alleged irregularities and recommend appropriate action.

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Affidavit Submission Requirements Outlined

Candidates, students and individuals possessing relevant information have been asked to submit their statements in the prescribed notarised affidavit format in Marathi or English, along with valid identity proof and self-attested supporting documents. Copies must also be emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

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November 23 Declared Final Deadline

The Commission has clarified that November 23 will be the final deadline and affidavits received thereafter will not be accepted. For assistance, applicants can contact the Commission at 022-20867677. Mundhe has urged all concerned to submit their affidavits within the stipulated period.

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