MPSC Exam Irregularities Case: Deadline For Submission Of Affidavits Extended To November 23 | Representational Image

Pune, Nov 13: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Examination Inquiry Commission has extended the deadline for submitting affidavits regarding alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the MPSC to November 23, 2026. The earlier deadline was November 16.

Commission Invites Statements On Exam Irregularities

The commission, constituted to investigate alleged malpractice in various competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC, including claims of question paper leaks and answer key irregularities, has invited candidates, students and other individuals possessing relevant information to submit their statements.

The extension has been granted in view of the Diwali holidays, allowing additional time for concerned individuals to submit their affidavits in the prescribed format.

Guidelines For Submitting Affidavits And Documents

Applicants must submit their statements in Marathi or English using the format prescribed by the commission. They are required to attach a copy of valid identity proof along with self-attested copies of relevant documents supporting their claims.

The commission has also appealed to applicants to email one copy of their signed affidavit, statement and supporting documents to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

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No Affidavits Accepted After November 23

The commission has clarified that affidavits received after November 23 will not be accepted. The appeal has been issued by Tukaram Munde, Member Secretary of the MPSC Examination Inquiry Commission.