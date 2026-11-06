Maharashtra MPSC Exam Paper Leak Inquiry Seeks Complaints & Evidence By November 16, Check Submission Process | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government-appointed inquiry commission probing alleged question paper and answer key leaks in nine Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) competitive examinations has invited complaints and evidence from candidates, students and concerned individuals by November 16, 2026.

Notarised Affidavits Mandatory For Submissions

Submissions must be made through notarised affidavits in a prescribed format, in Marathi or English, along with valid identity proof and self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Applicants must submit documents to the commission’s office at the Food and Drug Administration building, Room No. 201, second floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

Copies of the notarised affidavit, complaint and supporting documents must also be emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

Commission Investigates Nine MPSC Examinations

The commission was constituted to investigate alleged irregularities involving question papers and answer keys in nine competitive examinations.

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Candidates, individuals and registered organisations with relevant evidence have been urged to participate before the deadline. For assistance regarding submissions, applicants can contact the commission at 022-20867677.

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