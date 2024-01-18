Video: Pakistan Hits Militant Targets In Iran Day After Deadly Strike In Balochistan, Claim Reports

Pakistan's attack on Iran | Credits: Twitter/ Hamza Azhar Salam

Following Iran's deadly missile and drone strike, Pakistan has reportedly retaliated by launching air raids on militant targets in Iranian territory on Thursday, January 18.

The retaliation by Islamabad was in response to Tehran's assault on Balochistan, prompting Pakistan Government asserting its right to respond to what it termed an 'illegal act' by Iranian Government.

The video has gone viral on social media, where it is shown the aftermath of Iran after Pakistan launched an air raids in retaliation by the Tehran government.

Purported videos showing the aftermath of Pakistan's strikes in Iran. pic.twitter.com/VE2FcInKxd — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 18, 2024

The Iranian operation was acknowledged by Tehran's foreign minister, claiming that the strikes were aimed Jaish al-Adl, an iranian terrorist group operating within Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl is a military organisation which was founded in 2012 and largely operates across the border in Pakistan.

However, Pakistan Government believed that attack in Balochistan is an 'unprovoked violation' of its sovereignty and airspace, adding that it contradicts International law and the principles of the United Nations Charter