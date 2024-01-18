 'Actions That Countries Take In Their Self Defence': India On Iran's Missile Strike On Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomePolitics'Actions That Countries Take In Their Self Defence': India On Iran's Missile Strike On Pakistan

'Actions That Countries Take In Their Self Defence': India On Iran's Missile Strike On Pakistan

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Credits: Twitter

A day after Iran carried out a deadly missile strike targeting terror bases in western Pakistan, India on Wednesday said it understands actions that countries take in self-defence, and asserted that it has an "uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

At the same time, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan.

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike on Pakistan.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," Jaiswal said.

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits.

Read Also
Jaish al-Adl: Know About Sunni Militant Group That Became Iran's Missile Attack Target In Pakistan
article-image

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return to Islamabad for the time being.

Pakistan also reserves the right to retaliate to the provocation by Iran, she said.

Pakistani officials said two children were killed and three others injured in the missile strike in Balochistan.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Davos that the operation was targeting Jaish al-Adl.

"We only targeted Iranian terrorists on the soil of Pakistan," he said.

In February 2019, India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Pakistan Hits Militant Targets In Iran Day After Deadly Strike In Balochistan, Claim Reports

Video: Pakistan Hits Militant Targets In Iran Day After Deadly Strike In Balochistan, Claim Reports

'Actions That Countries Take In Their Self Defence': India On Iran's Missile Strike On Pakistan

'Actions That Countries Take In Their Self Defence': India On Iran's Missile Strike On Pakistan

Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana's Next Possible CM

Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana's Next Possible CM

Telangana Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Pour Milk On Posters Of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi...

Telangana Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Pour Milk On Posters Of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi...

Madhya Pradesh Results 2023: CM Chouhan Gives Credit To PM Modi's Poll Campaign As BJP Leads The...

Madhya Pradesh Results 2023: CM Chouhan Gives Credit To PM Modi's Poll Campaign As BJP Leads The...