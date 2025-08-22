Maharashtra Government Officials Must Now Provide Valid Justifications For Overseas Travel According To New Strict Rules; Check Out Details | File

Mumbai: The government has implemented new regulations controlling foreign visits of government officials. Officials must now submit a detailed application outlining the purpose of their trips, whether for study tours or training. This move comes after issues were identified with incomplete proposal submissions. The General Administration Department has established guidelines for the process.

The application must specify the reason for the visit and, if applicable, the source of funding from private organisations. For visits organized by government entities, officials must detail expenditure. The government will also verify who initiated the trip and under whose name it was organized. Chartered officers are required to obtain departmental ministerial approval for abroad travel, while private individuals must seek permission from the General Administration Department, according to reports.

A new circular has been introduced for officers and members of All India Services, State Services, and various public entities, outlining clear criteria to streamline the submission process and prevent delays caused by errors or incomplete submissions. Notably, inconsistencies were frequently detected in documents submitted by ministerial departments, prompting the revision of the proposal submission format. A checklist and secretary's certificate established in a prior circular have been revoked, although previous criteria remain in effect.

In a recent incident, Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries in Nashik, P.D. Jagtap, was suspended for faking illness to travel abroad during a national emergency. He misled superiors, applying for medical leave citing health issues but was found vacationing overseas. His suspension includes restrictions on leaving headquarters, and further inquiry could result in dismissal.

Restrictions For Maharashtra Government Officials

According to the new instructions given by the government official has to follow the following instructions:

1. Proposals that are not in the prescribed format or have incomplete details will not be accepted.

2. No more than three officers can be included in any tour except study tour and training. If there are more officers involved, the reason must be explained.

3. While sending a proposal for a foreign tour for study tour or training, it is mandatory to prepare a separate brochure for employees other than officers and heads of departments in the All India Service and attach it with the signature of the Joint/Deputy Secretaries.

4. Proposals without signature will not be accepted.

5. Proposals for foreign tours of ministers, vice-chancellors of universities and presidents of autonomous institutions should not be submitted to the committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

6. However, if the post of vice-chancellor is held by an IAS officer, the relevant matter will need to be reported to the General Administration Department.

7. It will now be mandatory to submit all foreign tour proposals through the e-office system. It will also be necessary to attach the relevant documents in hyperlink form.