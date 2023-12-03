Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Party Workers Dance, Prepare Sweet Ahead Of Results

PTI

Ahead of the counting of the votes for Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Congress party workers were seen boosting the morale of the party as they danced outside the party office in Delhi.

The workers were also seen playing 'dhol' while wearing white coloured t-shirts with pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on it to showcase their support for the party.

VIDEO | Congress workers dance outside party office in Delhi ahead of counting of votes for Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today.

As reported by PTI, sweets are kept ready outside Congress party office in Delhi ahead of the results.

Visuals of sweets kept outside Congress office in Delhi ahead of counting of votes for Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh CM claims that the Congress party workers should continue the preparations with full force as BJP has lost the elections. He also claimed that exit polls were deliberately released in order to demoralize the Congress party workers.

In a video posted by PTI, former Madhya Pradesh CM, Kamal Nath said, "Congress workers should come on the ground with full force. BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been intentionally released to demoralize Congress workers. This conspiracy will not be successful."

VIDEO | "Congress workers should come on the ground with full force. BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been intentionally released to demoralise Congress workers. This conspiracy will not be successful," says former Madhya Pradesh CM @OfficeOfKNath.

The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly took place on November 17, 2023. The pools for 199 seats in Rajasthan was conducted on November 25, 2023, in a single phrase. Likewise for Telangana's voting for its 119 seats was conducted in a single phrase on November 30, 2023.