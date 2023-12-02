Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

PTI

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

During the elections on Saturday, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies, indicating a marginal increase of 0.73% compared to the 2018 polls, according to election data.

Out of the total 200 assembly segments, polling took place in 199, as the election for the Karanapur seat in Sriganganagar was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was registered in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran at 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara at 86.11%.

While the incumbent Congress, facing challenges from anti-incumbency sentiments, aims for another term in governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), capitalizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.

What do Rajasthan Exit Polls predict?

Exit polls indicate a potential shift in power from Congress's Ashok Gehlot to the BJP in Rajasthan. According to Polstrat, Congress is likely to win between 90-100 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure 100-110 seats, falling just short of the majority mark of 101. The role of 'others,' projected to win 5-15 seats, could be crucial if the contest becomes tight.

On a different note, Jan Ki Baat foresees a BJP victory with 100-122 seats, positioning Congress as the runner-up with 62-85 seats. Similarly, India Today-Axis My India aligns with comparable projections, suggesting Congress might secure 86-106 seats, the BJP 80-100 seats, and 'others' claiming 9-18 seats.

Taking a slightly different stance, the Times Now-ETG exit poll envisions 56-72 seats for Congress and a notably higher 108-128 seats for the BJP, with 'others' securing 31-21 seats, resulting in a varied outcome in this electoral forecast.

List of all winners in Rajasthan Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency