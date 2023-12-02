 Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

During the elections on Saturday, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies, indicating a marginal increase of 0.73% compared to the 2018 polls, according to election data.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
PTI

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

Out of the total 200 assembly segments, polling took place in 199, as the election for the Karanapur seat in Sriganganagar was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was registered in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran at 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara at 86.11%.

While the incumbent Congress, facing challenges from anti-incumbency sentiments, aims for another term in governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), capitalizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.

What do Rajasthan Exit Polls predict?

Exit polls indicate a potential shift in power from Congress's Ashok Gehlot to the BJP in Rajasthan. According to Polstrat, Congress is likely to win between 90-100 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure 100-110 seats, falling just short of the majority mark of 101. The role of 'others,' projected to win 5-15 seats, could be crucial if the contest becomes tight.

On a different note, Jan Ki Baat foresees a BJP victory with 100-122 seats, positioning Congress as the runner-up with 62-85 seats. Similarly, India Today-Axis My India aligns with comparable projections, suggesting Congress might secure 86-106 seats, the BJP 80-100 seats, and 'others' claiming 9-18 seats.

Taking a slightly different stance, the Times Now-ETG exit poll envisions 56-72 seats for Congress and a notably higher 108-128 seats for the BJP, with 'others' securing 31-21 seats, resulting in a varied outcome in this electoral forecast.

List of all winners in Rajasthan Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency

Constituency,Winner,Party
1,Sadulshahar,Jagdish Chander,INC
2,Ganganagar,Raj Kumar Gaur,IND
3,Karanpur,Gurmeet Singh Kooner,INC
4,Suratgarh,Rampratap Kasniyan,BJP
5,Raisinghnagar (SC),Balveer Singh Luthra,BJP
6,Anupgarh (SC),Santosh,BJP
7,Sangaria,Gurdeep Singh,BJP
8,Hanumangarh,Vinod Kumar,INC
9,Pilibanga (SC),Dharmendra Kumar,BJP
10,Nohar,Amit Chachan,INC
11,Bhadra,Balwan Poonia,CPI(M)
12,Khajuwala (SC),Govind Ram Meghwal,INC
13,Bikaner West,Bulaki Das Kalla,INC
14,Bikaner East,Sidhi Kumari,BJP
15,Kolayat,Bhanwar Singh Bhati,INC
16,Lunkaransar,Sumit Godara,BJP
17,Dungargarh,Girdharilal Mahiya,CPI(M)
18,Nokha,Bihari Lal Bishnoi,BJP
19,Sadulpur,Krishna Poonia,INC
20,Taranagar,Narendra Budania,INC
21,Sardarshahar,Bhanwar Lal Sharma,INC
22,Churu,Rajendra Singh Rathore,BJP
23,Ratangarh,Abhinesh Maharshi,BJP
24,Sujangarh (SC),Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal,INC
25,Pilani (SC),J. P. Chandelia,INC
26,Surajgarh,Subhash Poonia,BJP
27,Jhunjhunu,Brijendra Singh Ola,INC
28,Mandawa,Narendra Kumar,BJP
29,Nawalgarh,Dr. Rajkumar Sharma,INC
30,Udaipurwati,Rajendra Singh Gudha,BSP
31,Khetri,Jitendra Singh,INC
32,Fatehpur,Hakam Ali Khan,INC
33,Lachhmangarh,Govind Singh Dotasara,INC
34,Dhod (SC),Parasram Mordiya,INC
35,Sikar,Rajendra Pareek,INC
36,Danta Ramgarh,Virendra Singh,INC
37,Khandela,Mahadev Singh,INC
38,Neem Ka Thana,Suresh Modi,INC
39,Srimadhopur,Deependra Singh Shekhawat,INC
40,Kotputli,Rajender Singh Yadav,INC
41,Viratnagar,Indraj Singh Gurjar,INC
42,Shahpura,Alok Beniwal,IND
43,Chomu,Ramlal Sharma,BJP
44,Phulera,Nirmal Kumawat,BJP
45,Dudu (SC),Babulal Nagar,IND
46,Jhotwara,Lalchand Kataria,INC
47,Amber,Satish Poonia,BJP
48,Jamwa Ramgarh (ST),Gopal Meena,INC
49,Hawa Mahal,Mahesh Joshi,INC
50,Vidhyadhar Nagar,Narpat Singh Rajvi,BJP
51,Civil Lines,Pratap Singh Khachariyawas,INC
52,Kishanpole,Ameen Kagzi,INC
53,Adarsh Nagar,Rafeek Khan,INC
54,Malviya Nagar,Kalicharan Saraf,BJP
55,Sanganer,Ashok Lahoty,BJP
56,Bagru (SC),Ganga Devi,INC
57,Bassi (ST),Laxman Meena,IND
58,Chaksu (SC),Ved Prakash Solanki,INC
59,Tijara,Sandip Kumar,BSP
60,Kishangarh Bas,Deepchand,BSP
61,Mundawar,Manjeet Dharmpal Choudhary,BJP
62,Behror,Baljeet Yadav,IND
63,Bansur,Shakuntala Rawat,INC
64,Thanagazi,Kanti Prasad Meena,IND
65,Alwar Rural (SC),Tika Ram Jully,INC
66,Alwar Urban,Sanjay Sharma,BJP
67,Ramgarh,Shafia Zubair,INC
68,Rajgarh Laxmangarh (ST),Johari Lal Meena,INC
69,Kathumar (SC),Babulal,INC
70,Kaman,Zahida Khan,INC
71,Nagar,Wajib Ali,BSP
72,Deeg-Kumher,Vishvendra Singh,INC
73,Bharatpur,Subhash Garg,RLD
74,Nadbai,Joginder Singh Awana,BSP
75,Weir (SC),Bhajan Lal Jatav,INC
76,Bayana (SC),Amar Singh,INC
77,Baseri (SC),Khiladi Lal Bairwa,INC
78,Bari,Girraj Singh,INC
79,Dholpur,Shobha Rani Kushwaha,BJP
80,Rajakhera,Rohit Bohra,INC
81,Todabhim (ST),Prithviraj Meena,INC
82,Hindaun (SC),Bharosi Lal,INC
83,Karauli,Lakhan Singh Meena,BSP
84,Sapotra (ST),Ramesh Chand Meena,INC
85,Bandikui,Gajraj Khatana,INC
86,Mahuwa,Omprakash Hudla,IND
87,Sikrai (SC),Mamta Bhupesh,INC
88,Dausa,Murari Lal Meena,INC
89,Lalsot (ST),Parsadi Lal Meena,INC
90,Gangapur,Ramkesh Meena,IND
91,Bamanwas (ST),Indira Meena,INC
92,Sawai Madhopur,Danish Abrar,INC
93,Khandar (SC),Ashok,INC
94,Malpura,Kanhiya Lal,BJP
95,Niwai (SC),Prasant Bairwa,INC
96,Tonk,Sachin Pilot,INC
97,Deoli-Uniara,Harish Meena,INC
98,Kishangarh,Suresh Tak,IND
99,Pushkar,Suresh Singh Rawat,BJP
100,Ajmer North,Vasudev Devnani,BJP
101,Ajmer South (SC),Anita Bhadel,BJP
102,Nasirabad,Ramswaroop Lamba,BJP
103,Beawar,Shankar Singh,BJP
104,Masuda,Rakesh Pareek,INC
105,Kekri,Raghu Sharma,INC
106,Ladnun,Mukesh Bhakar,INC
107,Deedwana,Chetan Dudi,INC
108,Jayal (SC),Manju Meghwal,INC
109,Nagaur,Mohan Ram,BJP
110,Khinwsar,Hanuman Beniwal,RLP
111,Merta (SC),Indira Devi,RLP
112,Degana,Vijaypal Mirdha,INC
113,Makrana,Roopa Ram,BJP
114,Parbatsar,Ramniwas Gawdiya,INC
115,Nawan,Mahendra Choudhary,INC
116,Jaitaran,Avinash Gehlot,BJP
117,Sojat (SC),Shobha Chouhan,BJP
118,Pali,Gyanchand Parakh,BJP
119,Marwar Junction,Khushveer Singh,IND
120,Bali,Pushpendra Singh,BJP
121,Sumerpur,Joraram Kumawat,BJP
122,Phalodi,Pabba Ram Bishnoi,BJP
123,Lohawat,Kishna Ram Vishnoi,INC
124,Shergarh,Meena Kanwar,INC
125,Osian,Divya Maderna,INC
126,Bhopalgarh (SC),Pukhraj,RLP
127,Sardarpura,Ashok Gehlot,INC
128,Jodhpur,Manisha Panwar,INC
129,Soorsagar,Suryakanta Vyas,BJP
130,Luni,Mahendra Bishnoi,INC
131,Bilara (SC),Heera Ram,INC
132,Jaisalmer,Rooparam,INC
133,Pokaran,Saleh Mohammad,INC
134,Sheo,Ameen Khan,INC
135,Barmer,Mewaram Jain,INC
136,Baytoo,Harish Chaudhary,INC
137,Pachpadra,Madan Prajapat,INC
138,Siwana,Hameersingh Bhayal,BJP
139,Gudha Malani,Hemaram Choudhary,INC
140,Chohtan (SC),Padma Ram,INC
141,Ahore,Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit,BJP
142,Jalore (SC),Jogeshwar Garg,BJP
143,Bhinmal,Poora Ram Choudhary,BJP
144,Sanchore,Sukhram Bishnoi,INC
145,Raniwara,Narayan Singh Dewal,BJP
146,Sirohi,Sanyam Lodha,IND
147,Pindwara-Abu (ST),Samaram Garasiya,BJP
148,Reodar (SC),Jagasi Ram,BJP
149,Gogunda (ST),Pratap Lal Bheel,BJP
150,Jhadol (ST),Babulal Kharadi,BJP
151,Kherwara (ST),Dayaram Parmar,INC
152,Udaipur Rural (ST),Phool Singh Meena,BJP
153,Udaipur,Gulab Chand Kataria,BJP
154,Mavli,Dharamnarayan Joshi,BJP
155,Vallabhnagar,Gajendra Singh Shaktawat,INC
156,Salumber (ST),Amrit Lal Meena,BJP
157,Dhariawad (ST),Gotam Lal Meena,BJP
158,Dungarpur (ST),Ganesh Ghogra,INC
159,Aspur (ST),Gopi Chand Meena,BJP
160,Sagwara (ST),Ram Prasad,BTP
161,Chorasi (ST),Rajkumar Roat,BTP
162,Ghatol (ST),Harendra Ninama,BJP
163,Garhi (ST),Kailash Chandra Meena,BJP
164,Banswara (ST),Arjun Singh Bamniya,INC
165,Bagidora (ST),Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya,INC
166,Kushalgarh (ST),Ramila Khadia,IND
167,Kapasan (SC),Arjun Lal Jingar,BJP
168,Begun,Rajendra Singh Bidhuri,INC
169,Chittorgarh,Chandrabhan Singh Aakya,BJP
170,Nimbahera,Udai Lal Anjana,INC
171,Bari Sadri,Lalit Kumar,BJP
172,Pratapgarh (ST),Ramlal Meena,INC
173,Bhim,Sudarshan Singh Rawat,INC
174,Kumbhalgarh,Surendra Singh,BJP
175,Rajsamand,Kiran Maheshwari,BJP
176,Nathdwara,C. P. Joshi,INC
177,Asind,Jabbar Singh,BJP
178,Mandal,Ram Lal,INC
179,Sahara,Kailash Chandra Trivedi,INC
180,Bhilwara,Vitthal Shankar Avasthi,BJP
181,Shahpura,Kailash Chandra Meghwal,BJP
182,Jahazpur,Gopichand Meena,BJP
183,Mandalgarh,Gopal Lal Sharma,BJP
184,Hindoli,Ashok Chandna,INC
185,Keshoraipatan (SC),Chandrakanta Meghwal,BJP
186,Bundi,Ashok Dogara,BJP
187,Pipalda,Ramnarayan Meena,INC
188,Sangod,Bharat Singh Kundanpur,INC
189,Kota North,Shanti Kumar Dhariwal,INC
190,Kota South,Sandeep Sharma,BJP
191,Ladpura,Kalpana Devi,BJP
192,Ramganj Mandi,Madan Dilawar,BJP
193,Anta,Pramod Jain Bhaya,INC
194,Kishanganj (ST),Nirmala Sahariya,INC
195,Baran-Atru (SC),Panachand Meghwal,INC
196,Chhabra,Pratap Singh,BJP
197,Dag (SC),Kaluram Meghwal,BJP
198,Jhalrapatan,Vasundhara Raje,BJP
199,Khanpur,Narendra Nagar,BJP
200,Manohar Thana,Govind Prasad,BJP
