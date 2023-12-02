Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023
During the elections on Saturday, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies, indicating a marginal increase of 0.73% compared to the 2018 polls, according to election data.
Out of the total 200 assembly segments, polling took place in 199, as the election for the Karanapur seat in Sriganganagar was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.
Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was registered in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran at 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara at 86.11%.
While the incumbent Congress, facing challenges from anti-incumbency sentiments, aims for another term in governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), capitalizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.
What do Rajasthan Exit Polls predict?
Exit polls indicate a potential shift in power from Congress's Ashok Gehlot to the BJP in Rajasthan. According to Polstrat, Congress is likely to win between 90-100 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure 100-110 seats, falling just short of the majority mark of 101. The role of 'others,' projected to win 5-15 seats, could be crucial if the contest becomes tight.
On a different note, Jan Ki Baat foresees a BJP victory with 100-122 seats, positioning Congress as the runner-up with 62-85 seats. Similarly, India Today-Axis My India aligns with comparable projections, suggesting Congress might secure 86-106 seats, the BJP 80-100 seats, and 'others' claiming 9-18 seats.
Taking a slightly different stance, the Times Now-ETG exit poll envisions 56-72 seats for Congress and a notably higher 108-128 seats for the BJP, with 'others' securing 31-21 seats, resulting in a varied outcome in this electoral forecast.
List of all winners in Rajasthan Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency
|Constituency,Winner,Party
|1,Sadulshahar,Jagdish Chander,INC
|2,Ganganagar,Raj Kumar Gaur,IND
|3,Karanpur,Gurmeet Singh Kooner,INC
|4,Suratgarh,Rampratap Kasniyan,BJP
|5,Raisinghnagar (SC),Balveer Singh Luthra,BJP
|6,Anupgarh (SC),Santosh,BJP
|7,Sangaria,Gurdeep Singh,BJP
|8,Hanumangarh,Vinod Kumar,INC
|9,Pilibanga (SC),Dharmendra Kumar,BJP
|10,Nohar,Amit Chachan,INC
|11,Bhadra,Balwan Poonia,CPI(M)
|12,Khajuwala (SC),Govind Ram Meghwal,INC
|13,Bikaner West,Bulaki Das Kalla,INC
|14,Bikaner East,Sidhi Kumari,BJP
|15,Kolayat,Bhanwar Singh Bhati,INC
|16,Lunkaransar,Sumit Godara,BJP
|17,Dungargarh,Girdharilal Mahiya,CPI(M)
|18,Nokha,Bihari Lal Bishnoi,BJP
|19,Sadulpur,Krishna Poonia,INC
|20,Taranagar,Narendra Budania,INC
|21,Sardarshahar,Bhanwar Lal Sharma,INC
|22,Churu,Rajendra Singh Rathore,BJP
|23,Ratangarh,Abhinesh Maharshi,BJP
|24,Sujangarh (SC),Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal,INC
|25,Pilani (SC),J. P. Chandelia,INC
|26,Surajgarh,Subhash Poonia,BJP
|27,Jhunjhunu,Brijendra Singh Ola,INC
|28,Mandawa,Narendra Kumar,BJP
|29,Nawalgarh,Dr. Rajkumar Sharma,INC
|30,Udaipurwati,Rajendra Singh Gudha,BSP
|31,Khetri,Jitendra Singh,INC
|32,Fatehpur,Hakam Ali Khan,INC
|33,Lachhmangarh,Govind Singh Dotasara,INC
|34,Dhod (SC),Parasram Mordiya,INC
|35,Sikar,Rajendra Pareek,INC
|36,Danta Ramgarh,Virendra Singh,INC
|37,Khandela,Mahadev Singh,INC
|38,Neem Ka Thana,Suresh Modi,INC
|39,Srimadhopur,Deependra Singh Shekhawat,INC
|40,Kotputli,Rajender Singh Yadav,INC
|41,Viratnagar,Indraj Singh Gurjar,INC
|42,Shahpura,Alok Beniwal,IND
|43,Chomu,Ramlal Sharma,BJP
|44,Phulera,Nirmal Kumawat,BJP
|45,Dudu (SC),Babulal Nagar,IND
|46,Jhotwara,Lalchand Kataria,INC
|47,Amber,Satish Poonia,BJP
|48,Jamwa Ramgarh (ST),Gopal Meena,INC
|49,Hawa Mahal,Mahesh Joshi,INC
|50,Vidhyadhar Nagar,Narpat Singh Rajvi,BJP
|51,Civil Lines,Pratap Singh Khachariyawas,INC
|52,Kishanpole,Ameen Kagzi,INC
|53,Adarsh Nagar,Rafeek Khan,INC
|54,Malviya Nagar,Kalicharan Saraf,BJP
|55,Sanganer,Ashok Lahoty,BJP
|56,Bagru (SC),Ganga Devi,INC
|57,Bassi (ST),Laxman Meena,IND
|58,Chaksu (SC),Ved Prakash Solanki,INC
|59,Tijara,Sandip Kumar,BSP
|60,Kishangarh Bas,Deepchand,BSP
|61,Mundawar,Manjeet Dharmpal Choudhary,BJP
|62,Behror,Baljeet Yadav,IND
|63,Bansur,Shakuntala Rawat,INC
|64,Thanagazi,Kanti Prasad Meena,IND
|65,Alwar Rural (SC),Tika Ram Jully,INC
|66,Alwar Urban,Sanjay Sharma,BJP
|67,Ramgarh,Shafia Zubair,INC
|68,Rajgarh Laxmangarh (ST),Johari Lal Meena,INC
|69,Kathumar (SC),Babulal,INC
|70,Kaman,Zahida Khan,INC
|71,Nagar,Wajib Ali,BSP
|72,Deeg-Kumher,Vishvendra Singh,INC
|73,Bharatpur,Subhash Garg,RLD
|74,Nadbai,Joginder Singh Awana,BSP
|75,Weir (SC),Bhajan Lal Jatav,INC
|76,Bayana (SC),Amar Singh,INC
|77,Baseri (SC),Khiladi Lal Bairwa,INC
|78,Bari,Girraj Singh,INC
|79,Dholpur,Shobha Rani Kushwaha,BJP
|80,Rajakhera,Rohit Bohra,INC
|81,Todabhim (ST),Prithviraj Meena,INC
|82,Hindaun (SC),Bharosi Lal,INC
|83,Karauli,Lakhan Singh Meena,BSP
|84,Sapotra (ST),Ramesh Chand Meena,INC
|85,Bandikui,Gajraj Khatana,INC
|86,Mahuwa,Omprakash Hudla,IND
|87,Sikrai (SC),Mamta Bhupesh,INC
|88,Dausa,Murari Lal Meena,INC
|89,Lalsot (ST),Parsadi Lal Meena,INC
|90,Gangapur,Ramkesh Meena,IND
|91,Bamanwas (ST),Indira Meena,INC
|92,Sawai Madhopur,Danish Abrar,INC
|93,Khandar (SC),Ashok,INC
|94,Malpura,Kanhiya Lal,BJP
|95,Niwai (SC),Prasant Bairwa,INC
|96,Tonk,Sachin Pilot,INC
|97,Deoli-Uniara,Harish Meena,INC
|98,Kishangarh,Suresh Tak,IND
|99,Pushkar,Suresh Singh Rawat,BJP
|100,Ajmer North,Vasudev Devnani,BJP
|101,Ajmer South (SC),Anita Bhadel,BJP
|102,Nasirabad,Ramswaroop Lamba,BJP
|103,Beawar,Shankar Singh,BJP
|104,Masuda,Rakesh Pareek,INC
|105,Kekri,Raghu Sharma,INC
|106,Ladnun,Mukesh Bhakar,INC
|107,Deedwana,Chetan Dudi,INC
|108,Jayal (SC),Manju Meghwal,INC
|109,Nagaur,Mohan Ram,BJP
|110,Khinwsar,Hanuman Beniwal,RLP
|111,Merta (SC),Indira Devi,RLP
|112,Degana,Vijaypal Mirdha,INC
|113,Makrana,Roopa Ram,BJP
|114,Parbatsar,Ramniwas Gawdiya,INC
|115,Nawan,Mahendra Choudhary,INC
|116,Jaitaran,Avinash Gehlot,BJP
|117,Sojat (SC),Shobha Chouhan,BJP
|118,Pali,Gyanchand Parakh,BJP
|119,Marwar Junction,Khushveer Singh,IND
|120,Bali,Pushpendra Singh,BJP
|121,Sumerpur,Joraram Kumawat,BJP
|122,Phalodi,Pabba Ram Bishnoi,BJP
|123,Lohawat,Kishna Ram Vishnoi,INC
|124,Shergarh,Meena Kanwar,INC
|125,Osian,Divya Maderna,INC
|126,Bhopalgarh (SC),Pukhraj,RLP
|127,Sardarpura,Ashok Gehlot,INC
|128,Jodhpur,Manisha Panwar,INC
|129,Soorsagar,Suryakanta Vyas,BJP
|130,Luni,Mahendra Bishnoi,INC
|131,Bilara (SC),Heera Ram,INC
|132,Jaisalmer,Rooparam,INC
|133,Pokaran,Saleh Mohammad,INC
|134,Sheo,Ameen Khan,INC
|135,Barmer,Mewaram Jain,INC
|136,Baytoo,Harish Chaudhary,INC
|137,Pachpadra,Madan Prajapat,INC
|138,Siwana,Hameersingh Bhayal,BJP
|139,Gudha Malani,Hemaram Choudhary,INC
|140,Chohtan (SC),Padma Ram,INC
|141,Ahore,Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit,BJP
|142,Jalore (SC),Jogeshwar Garg,BJP
|143,Bhinmal,Poora Ram Choudhary,BJP
|144,Sanchore,Sukhram Bishnoi,INC
|145,Raniwara,Narayan Singh Dewal,BJP
|146,Sirohi,Sanyam Lodha,IND
|147,Pindwara-Abu (ST),Samaram Garasiya,BJP
|148,Reodar (SC),Jagasi Ram,BJP
|149,Gogunda (ST),Pratap Lal Bheel,BJP
|150,Jhadol (ST),Babulal Kharadi,BJP
|151,Kherwara (ST),Dayaram Parmar,INC
|152,Udaipur Rural (ST),Phool Singh Meena,BJP
|153,Udaipur,Gulab Chand Kataria,BJP
|154,Mavli,Dharamnarayan Joshi,BJP
|155,Vallabhnagar,Gajendra Singh Shaktawat,INC
|156,Salumber (ST),Amrit Lal Meena,BJP
|157,Dhariawad (ST),Gotam Lal Meena,BJP
|158,Dungarpur (ST),Ganesh Ghogra,INC
|159,Aspur (ST),Gopi Chand Meena,BJP
|160,Sagwara (ST),Ram Prasad,BTP
|161,Chorasi (ST),Rajkumar Roat,BTP
|162,Ghatol (ST),Harendra Ninama,BJP
|163,Garhi (ST),Kailash Chandra Meena,BJP
|164,Banswara (ST),Arjun Singh Bamniya,INC
|165,Bagidora (ST),Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya,INC
|166,Kushalgarh (ST),Ramila Khadia,IND
|167,Kapasan (SC),Arjun Lal Jingar,BJP
|168,Begun,Rajendra Singh Bidhuri,INC
|169,Chittorgarh,Chandrabhan Singh Aakya,BJP
|170,Nimbahera,Udai Lal Anjana,INC
|171,Bari Sadri,Lalit Kumar,BJP
|172,Pratapgarh (ST),Ramlal Meena,INC
|173,Bhim,Sudarshan Singh Rawat,INC
|174,Kumbhalgarh,Surendra Singh,BJP
|175,Rajsamand,Kiran Maheshwari,BJP
|176,Nathdwara,C. P. Joshi,INC
|177,Asind,Jabbar Singh,BJP
|178,Mandal,Ram Lal,INC
|179,Sahara,Kailash Chandra Trivedi,INC
|180,Bhilwara,Vitthal Shankar Avasthi,BJP
|181,Shahpura,Kailash Chandra Meghwal,BJP
|182,Jahazpur,Gopichand Meena,BJP
|183,Mandalgarh,Gopal Lal Sharma,BJP
|184,Hindoli,Ashok Chandna,INC
|185,Keshoraipatan (SC),Chandrakanta Meghwal,BJP
|186,Bundi,Ashok Dogara,BJP
|187,Pipalda,Ramnarayan Meena,INC
|188,Sangod,Bharat Singh Kundanpur,INC
|189,Kota North,Shanti Kumar Dhariwal,INC
|190,Kota South,Sandeep Sharma,BJP
|191,Ladpura,Kalpana Devi,BJP
|192,Ramganj Mandi,Madan Dilawar,BJP
|193,Anta,Pramod Jain Bhaya,INC
|194,Kishanganj (ST),Nirmala Sahariya,INC
|195,Baran-Atru (SC),Panachand Meghwal,INC
|196,Chhabra,Pratap Singh,BJP
|197,Dag (SC),Kaluram Meghwal,BJP
|198,Jhalrapatan,Vasundhara Raje,BJP
|199,Khanpur,Narendra Nagar,BJP
|200,Manohar Thana,Govind Prasad,BJP