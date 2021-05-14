Photo

'We prayed for the pandemic to end soon': Indian Muslims celebrate a quiet Eid ul-Fitr -- see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Girls pose for a photograph with Heena design on their hand during Eid-ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Hyderabad on Friday.
ANI Photo

Amid a surge in COVID-19, people in most parts of the country offered namaz at their homes.

In Punjab, people gathered in large numbers at Amritsar's Jama Masjid Khairuddin Hall Bazar to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr on Friday. In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the state government has imposed statewide lockdown and gatherings are prohibited.

"We have followed all the COVID-19 guidelines while offering the namaz. Only nearby people came to offer namaz at the Jama masjid. We prayed for all the people who are suffering from COVID-19," said Mohammad Danish.

Most of the other states have also imposed curfew in the wake of COVID-19 and due to which the Masjids wear a deserted look in many parts of the country and people offered namaz at their home.

In Hyderabad, Mecca Masjid was closed for the public as the administration has asked to offer prayers at home. While there is a relaxation in lockdown from 6 to 10 pm. Due to Eid, the market is also closed open today.

The people of Delhi also offered their namaz at home. Fatehpuri Masjid and Nizamuddin Markaz mosque wear a deserted look on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr as the national capital is under lockdown till May 17.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, five people are allowed to offer namaz inside masjid with COVID-19 guidelines.

People offered namaz at masjids on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr in Aligarh and Moradabad.

"Only 5 people offered namaz inside masjid due to restrictions. We prayed that this pandemic ends soon," said Imam who offered prayer at the masjid.

As the state-wide lockdown is imposed in Karnataka till May 24, people offered Eid ul-Fitr namaz at their home following COVID protocols in Hubli.

People in Tamil Nadu also offered namaz and celebrated Eid ul-Fitr at their homes.

Muslims, across the world, usually offer Eid prayers in congregation at various mosques and large grounds. But since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, gatherings have been stopped by various religious heads and Muslim bodies.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.

Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali along with Muslim devotees perform prayer on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lucknow on Friday.
ANI
A policeperson stands guard outside a dargah on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in Ajmer, Friday, May 14, 2021.
PTI Photo
Muslims offer prayers next to the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, at a graveyard in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 14, 2021.
PTI Photo
Nagpur: Muslim devotees greet each other on the occassion of Eid ul-Fitr, near Jama Masjid in Nagpur, FrIday, May 14, 2021.
PTI Photo
People greet each other on Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Hyderabad on Friday.
ANI
Girls pose for a photograph with Heena design on their hand during Eid-ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Hyderabad on Friday.
ANI
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, the coronavirus pandemic in Agartala on Friday.
ANI
Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Masjid closed for devotees due to Coronavirus lockdown on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, at Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru on Friday.
ANI
Muslim devotees offer prayers during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, near Taj Mahal in Agra on Friday.
ANI
Muslims Devotees flouting social distancing norms as they celebrate Eid ul-Fitr at Nakhoda masjid in Kolkata on Friday.
ANI
A Muslim devotee offer prayers outside the Jama Masjid mosque during Muslim?s Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi on Friday.
ANI
Muslim devotees hug each other after offering a special prayer on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid Khairuddin amid the coronavirus pandemic in Amritsar on May 14, 2021.
AFP Photo

By agencies.

