Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:41 PM IST

'We don't want to live a life of humiliation': PAGD adopts resolution to restore J&K special status; see photos

FPJ Web Desk
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday adopted a resolution on Tuesday for the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position of J&K and for full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. | Photo by Sajad Hameed

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday adopted a resolution on Tuesday for restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position of J&K and for full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of PAGD leaders, the spokesperson of the alliance and senior CPI-M leader Mohammad Yusuf Taragami said the conglomerate has passed a resolution for the return of the pre-August 5, 2019 position for J&K.

"We have adopted a resolution that the constitutional position of J&K as on August 4, Article 370, Article 35 A, statehood for J&K must be restored, the constitution of J&K must be restored as well," he said.

He said PAGD has decided to reach out to the people of the country, civil Society and media.

"We want to appeal to the media and civil society of the country that we want our rights, we don't want to live a life of humiliation," he said. "The humiliation is not acceptable to PAGD."

Here's a look at the some moments from the meeting.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Photo by Sajad Hameed

AFP

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:41 PM IST
