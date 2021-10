Video and Pictures: IAF's Suryakiran team hold flypast over Mumbai to commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed a low fly past over the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai today, October 18. The fly past was done to commemorate the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The planes were also spotted over Andheri and Worli.

Watch video:

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed a low fly past over the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai | BL Soni

The planes were also spotted over Andheri and Worli. | BL Soni

The defence PRO earlier today wrote, "#Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards today afternoon 3:40 to 3:50 pm to witness an exhilarating low-level flypast by #SuryakiranAerobaticTeam as they fly from North to South #Mumbai over Andheri, Worli sea link & #GatewayofIndia.(sic)"

Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The fly past was done to commemorate the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of the 1971 Indo-Pak war | BL Soni

Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. | BL Soni

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to revive and instil in today's youth the spirit and sacrifices of the unsung martyrs and freedom fighters.

Indian Army on Sunday organised a marathon in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:37 PM IST