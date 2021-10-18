e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Union Civil Aviation virtually flags off 6 routes expanding aerial connectivity of North-East India
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Thane: 2 held for smuggling over 500 kg black jaggery

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling over 500 kg of black jaggery here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. Black jaggery is used for illegally making country-made liquor, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Saturday nabbed the two persons, Rohidas Patil (48) and Santosh Thombre (35), both residents of Kongaon in Bhiwandi town here, while they were driving tempos separately near a mall in Kalyan township here, Kalyan crime branch's (unit III) senior police inspector Manohar Patil said.

The police seized from them 522 kg of black jaggery and 2,181 kg of a "sugar-like white powder" collectively worth Rs 87,510, he said, adding that their vehicles were also impounded.

An offence was registered against the duo under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and they were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till Tuesday, the official said.

ALSO READ

Thane: History-sheeter Rahul Solanki killed by friend after tiff in Lokmanya Nagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal