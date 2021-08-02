'Was bored attending online classes': Students eagerly return to reopened schools in Punjab, Chhattisgarh; see photos

Amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, some schools in Raipur re-opened on Monday for classes 10th and 12th.

The decision came at a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The state government had in an official order said schools will be reopened in districts with a positivity rate of 1 per cent.

A class 12th student of Holy Cross School while speaking to ANI said, "We are excited to meet our friends and teachers. We are going to the school after such a long time, it feels so good."

"We are coming to the school after a long time. I am happy to see my friends after so long. I was bored attending online classes all this while," said another student of the same school.

In Punjab, students returned to schools after a year with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Amir, a student said, "I am happy that school has reopened after a year. I am happy to see my friends again after a long time."

Earlier, the Punjab government had allowed schools to reopen for students of Classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

On July 31, an order issued by the state government stated the reopening of the government and non-government schools from August 2.