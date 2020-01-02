Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa, KL Rahul-Athiya: Couples are back in the bay post New Year vacay

Indian cricketers who took some time off with their respective partners to celebrate New Year, are back in the bay. Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovik and KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty, were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoyed a chilly vacation in the snowy Alps of Gstaad in Switzerland. They ringed in the New Year with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Saif Ali Khan with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, who also checked in at the same hotel.