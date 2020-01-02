Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa, KL Rahul-Athiya: Couples are back in the bay post New Year vacay

Indian cricketers who took some time off with their respective partners to celebrate New Year, are back in the bay. Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovik and KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty, were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoyed a chilly vacation in the snowy Alps of Gstaad in Switzerland. They ringed in the New Year with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Saif Ali Khan with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, who also checked in at the same hotel.
Meanwhile Hardik Pandya announced with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.
Besides that, KL Rahul also made his relationship with actress Athiya Shetty official on Instagram, as they shared pictures of their exotic vacation in Thailand.
Seems like 2020 will see a lot of fairy-tale weddings.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)