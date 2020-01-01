'Mai tera, tu meri': Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Nataša Stanković; watch video of proposal

A new year, a fresh decade and...an engagement?

People across the globe celebrated the end of 2019 mere hours ago.

But even as 2020 began, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated a more significant event. On Wednesday, Pandya proposed to his girlfriend, Bollywood diva, Nataša Stanković.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged," he wrote in the caption.