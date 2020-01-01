'Mai tera, tu meri': Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Nataša Stanković; watch video of proposal

A new year, a fresh decade and...an engagement?
People across the globe celebrated the end of 2019 mere hours ago.
But even as 2020 began, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated a more significant event. On Wednesday, Pandya proposed to his girlfriend, Bollywood diva, Nataša Stanković.
"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged," he wrote in the caption.
In a video posted by Pandya, it can be seen that he proposed aboard a boat, surrounded by water, with live music in the background.
"Forever yes," responded Nataša, posting an Instagram video of the proposal.
Watch the video of Pandya's proposal here:
Earlier on Wednesday, Hardik Pandya had posted a picture of the duo, ending speculation about his relationship status.
In a picture which he captioned "Starting the year with my firework ❣️" Pandya is seen holding hands with the Serbian national.
The pair had been spotted together on various occasions having the time of their lives. Pandya has also introduced Stankovic to his family. Recently, on Pandya's birthday, the former Nach Baliye contestant took to social media to wish him, writing a long, sweet message for the cricket sensation.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)