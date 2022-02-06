e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Videos and pics: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Did you know? Lata Mangeshkar stood for 8 hours to record 'Luka Chuppi' with AR Rahman Did you know? Lata Mangeshkar stood for 8 hours to record 'Luka Chuppi' with AR Rahman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:09 PM IST
Advertisement