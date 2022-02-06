Videos and pics: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai
Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a7vYdVUQm1— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:09 PM IST
