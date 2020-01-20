Photo

Updated on

Umang 2020: Janhvi, Kriti, Priyanka, Sara sizzle in style at event organised by Mumbai Police

By FPJ Web Desk

Over the years it has become one of the biggest star-studded affair, as several biggies from the film fraternity graced the event

Umang 2020: Janhvi, Kriti, Priyanka, Sara sizzle in style at event organised by Mumbai Police
Umang 2020: Janhvi, Kriti, Priyanka, Sara sizzle in style at event organised by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police, continued their annual tradition of collaborating with Bollywood stars in organising a charity event for the police force and their families. Titled as Umang- the event marked its fifth edition this year. Over the years it has become one of the biggest star-studded affair, as several biggies from the film fraternity graced the event.

Among those who came in attendance were Rani Mukerji, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar
Kartik Aaryan and Johnny Lever
Kartik Aaryan and Johnny Lever
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Arjun Kapoor and Jitendra
Arjun Kapoor and Jitendra
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in