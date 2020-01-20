Umang 2020: Janhvi, Kriti, Priyanka, Sara sizzle in style at event organised by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police, continued their annual tradition of collaborating with Bollywood stars in organising a charity event for the police force and their families. Titled as Umang- the event marked its fifth edition this year. Over the years it has become one of the biggest star-studded affair, as several biggies from the film fraternity graced the event.

Among those who came in attendance were Rani Mukerji, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others.