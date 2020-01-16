Priyanka Chopra gives major boss lady vibes in a sexy pantsuit

'The Sky is Pink' actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the bay from New York City and was spotted at the airport on Thursday. When PeeCee arrives, she arrives in style! After making the streets of LA her fashion runway, the global icon made heads turn at the airport with her ensemble.

Anything a man does, a woman can do better, we're talking about the trend of pantsuits. Pantsuits have become one of the hottest fashion trends lately. While a man in a well-stitched suit is the epitome of charm, nothing makes a woman look bold and beautiful like a pantsuit. So when the Desi Girl wore one, she obviously looked drop dead gorgeous in it.

Priyanka is back in Mumbai and the actress was snapped at the airport, on Thursday. PeeCee gave major boss lady vibes as she sported a blue pantsuit. She completed her look with a white t-shirt and a pair of white block-heel boots.