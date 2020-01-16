Priyanka Chopra gives major boss lady vibes in a sexy pantsuit

'The Sky is Pink' actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the bay from New York City and was spotted at the airport on Thursday. When PeeCee arrives, she arrives in style! After making the streets of LA her fashion runway, the global icon made heads turn at the airport with her ensemble.
Anything a man does, a woman can do better, we're talking about the trend of pantsuits. Pantsuits have become one of the hottest fashion trends lately. While a man in a well-stitched suit is the epitome of charm, nothing makes a woman look bold and beautiful like a pantsuit. So when the Desi Girl wore one, she obviously looked drop dead gorgeous in it.
Priyanka is back in Mumbai and the actress was snapped at the airport, on Thursday. PeeCee gave major boss lady vibes as she sported a blue pantsuit. She completed her look with a white t-shirt and a pair of white block-heel boots.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after wooing fans with a scintillating performance in her Bollywood comeback film 'The Sky is Pink', is all set for another Hollywood venture, in a bid to fulfil her dream of global domination.
Priyanka, who has won several accolades in the past year, is now making room for projects under big labels. The Desi girl will feature alongside Richard Madden popularly for his stint in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, in an upcoming drama series on Amazon, which has the backing of Avengers: Endgame’s Russo brothers. The series is titled 'Citadel'.
Meanwhile, Priyanka is also gearing up for a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and also wrapped the shooting for Netflix’s The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)