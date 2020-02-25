Thank us later, the most meme-worthy pics of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived for a two-day state visit in India.

On Monday, the US President first visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he tried his hands at spinning the 'charkha'.

After his 15-minute stop at the Ashram, he headed to the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium, where he was greeted by over a lakh people, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The same day, the Trumps travelled to the Taj Mahal at Agra, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed them.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

On Tuesday, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. After which, he along with Prime Minister Modi gave a press briefing at the Hyderabad House.

In his 2-day visit, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi gave social media their fuel. Here are the most meme-worthy pics of the two leaders: