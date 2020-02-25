Photo

Updated on

Thank us later, the most meme-worthy pics of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi

By FPJ Web Desk

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020
AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived for a two-day state visit in India.

On Monday, the US President first visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he tried his hands at spinning the 'charkha'.

After his 15-minute stop at the Ashram, he headed to the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium, where he was greeted by over a lakh people, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The same day, the Trumps travelled to the Taj Mahal at Agra, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed them.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

On Tuesday, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. After which, he along with Prime Minister Modi gave a press briefing at the Hyderabad House.

In his 2-day visit, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi gave social media their fuel. Here are the most meme-worthy pics of the two leaders:

US President Donald Trump (L) shaeks hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020
AFP Photo
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020
AFP Photo
US President Donald Trump sprays rose petals to pay tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020
AFP Photo
US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.
AFP Photo
US President Donald Trump speaks during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.
AFP Photo
US First Lady Melania Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020
AFP Photo
Photograph taken and released by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.
AFP Photo
US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump sit next to a charkha, or spinning wheel, as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks on during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020.
AFP Photo
Photograph taken and released by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump signs the visitors book as First Lady Melania Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) look on during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.
AFP Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump prior to a meeting, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
PTI Photo
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump planting a tree at Rajghat, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
ANI Photo
US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday
ANI Photo

